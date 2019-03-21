SwimMAC Signs $5.4 Million Rental Agreement With Huntersville Facility

The Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatics (HFFA) facility has announced a seven-year agreement with North Carolina club SwimMAC. The “sponsorship and facility use agreement” is valued at $5.4 million, per the HFFA.

SwimMAC has been connected to the HFFA since 2001. The new agreement will make HFFA the club’s “flagship location for all swim lessons, competitive swim programs, and JSL in the North Charlotte Area,” per the HFFA press release.

On its website, SwimMAC bills itself as a “seven-facility network”– that includes all of its offerings, from the competitive swim club to its swim school to adult programs to the Junior Swim League (JSL). The SwimMAC competitive club site says it operates a north location (centered around the HFFA) and a south location (based in Charlotte).

In 2015, the club announced an agreement to build a new aquatic center with a 50-meter pool outside of Charlotte. But those plans were scrapped in 2016. The club has been through a number of structural changes from that time: Executive Director Brandon Drawz was relieved of his duties in a 2015 restructuring. And head coach/CEO David Marsh stepped away from the program in 2017.

The full HFFA press release is below:

Huntersville, NC : Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatics (HFFA) is thrilled to announce a landmark multi-year sponsorship and facility use agreement with SwimMAC Carolina (SwimMAC) to establish HFFA as their flagship location for all swim lessons, competitive swim programs, and JSL in the North Charlotte area. SwimMAC has partnered with HFFA since 2001. This new seven year agreement is valued at $5.4 million.

Zach Brown, Executive Director of Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatics stated, “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with SwimMAC. The SwimMAC Board of Directors and Coach Terry have worked extremely hard to make this agreement possible. Our team looks forward to providing the SwimMAC North families a central location to call home.”

Located in Huntersville, HFFA has been managed by Swim Club Management Group (SCMG) since 2017. During this time, SCMG has significantly increased memberships and entered multiple new sponsorships agreements to improve HFFA’s financial condition. Brian Sheehan, CEO of Swim Club Management Group, said “The Town of Huntersville hired us with the clear directive of revitalizing HFFA and putting it on a course of financial stability. We believe this agreement allows us to continue achieving that goal.”