SwimMAC Carolina Cancels Lake Norman-Based Aquatic Center Plans

In May of 2015, SwimMAC Carolina announced an agreement between the swim club and developer RL West for a new aquatic center to be built at LangTree, a retail/residential development on Lake Norman, outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Valued at around $4 million, the agreement for the donation of property in the LangTree development in Mooresville, entailed SwimMAC building an aquatic center on the site that would include a 50 meter competition pool, a training pool ideal for lessons, and seating for more than 1500 spectators.

However, according to local media outlet The Charlotte Observer, SwimMAC Carolina has canceled plans for the aquatic center, citing ‘organizational changes and financial forecast.’ This comes about just months after a major shake-up in the structure of the club, of which Olympians Ryan Lochte and Katie Meili call home. A club at one-time built as a model around having a full-time dedicated, professional management staff, SwimMAC Carolina announced in March of this year that all non-coaching administrative positions had been eliminated.

The Charlotte Observer reports that RL West is ‘still communicating with SwimMAC’ and will discuss other RL West properties in Mooresville with the swim club.

“We still want to see them (in Mooresville), and we hope we can work that out,” says the developer.