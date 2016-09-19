In May of 2015, SwimMAC Carolina announced an agreement between the swim club and developer RL West for a new aquatic center to be built at LangTree, a retail/residential development on Lake Norman, outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Valued at around $4 million, the agreement for the donation of property in the LangTree development in Mooresville, entailed SwimMAC building an aquatic center on the site that would include a 50 meter competition pool, a training pool ideal for lessons, and seating for more than 1500 spectators.
However, according to local media outlet The Charlotte Observer, SwimMAC Carolina has canceled plans for the aquatic center, citing ‘organizational changes and financial forecast.’ This comes about just months after a major shake-up in the structure of the club, of which Olympians Ryan Lochte and Katie Meili call home. A club at one-time built as a model around having a full-time dedicated, professional management staff, SwimMAC Carolina announced in March of this year that all non-coaching administrative positions had been eliminated.
The Charlotte Observer reports that RL West is ‘still communicating with SwimMAC’ and will discuss other RL West properties in Mooresville with the swim club.
“We still want to see them (in Mooresville), and we hope we can work that out,” says the developer.
Comments on "SwimMAC Carolina Cancels Lake Norman-Based Aquatic Center Plans"
When you brought in Marsh you only have yourself to blame. He was conducting coaching at Auburn, as i understand it from swimming circles, in ways that were less than honorable. SwimMAC’s due diligence, or perhaps blind eye, led to hiring a guy who is in it for himself. And this is the end result.
I’m certain Mr Drawz had little if not anything to do with the $500,000 spending problem at MAC. He was gone April 2015, months before the improvements at the Latin facility, the training trip to San Diego or the private jets Team Elite took.
Coach Marsh is the CEO. He hired and fired Drawz and as CEO was responsible for anything he may have done as a staff member of the club. From the email dates in Swim Girls comments, it looks like their preparation for trials and the expenses of trials for a half a dozen athletes was more the problem than Mr Drawz could have been. Even if he was mis-managed.