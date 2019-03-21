Evansville Parts Ways With Coach Brent Noble After Just One Season

Head coach Brent Noble is out at the University of Evansville after just one season on the job. The school says it will begin searching for a replacement immediately.

Noble was hired on in September of 2018, joining Evansville from Wabash College. His men’s team finished 4th in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) – they were 5th the year prior to his hiring but second-place Eastern Michigan cut its program. The Evansville women were 7th of 8 teams in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) this year, same as they were the year prior.

Noble is no longer listed on the team website. The coaching staff lists “TBA TBA” in the head coaching slot. An Evansville spokesperson confirmed that Noble is no longer coaching the program, saying that he “was not meeting the standards of the University of Evansville in the administration of his program.”

We’ve reached out to Noble for comment, but have not yet received a response. Update: Noble responded with the following statement:

“Working with the student athletes at UE was an incredible experience, and they’re a great group of individuals. The position ended up not being the right fit for me overall, though. I’ve learned from the experience, and I look forward to my next opportunity to coach.”

Noble had coached five seasons at Division III Wabash, serving as the head coach for the men’s team there. He was the head men’s and women’s coach at Division I Evansville this past year.