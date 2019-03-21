Top-Seeded Peter Larson Scratches 200 Free On Day 3 of NCSAs

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Peter Larson of Edina Swim Club has scratched out of the 200 free, where he was the top seed. He’s one of three scratches out of the top 8 on day 3 prelims of the NCSA Championships.

Larson is in Orlando this week – he led off Edina’s 800 free relay, but only went 1:38.9, well off his 1:35.3 seed time. Larson also scratched the 200 back on day 2, where he was also the top seed. Larson did swim yesterday, though, leading off his team’s 200 medley relay in 23.1.

Gator Swim Club’s Peyton Werner scratched out of two races where he was the 4th seed: the 200 free and 400 IM. Werner also scratched the 500 free and 200 fly on day 2, and doesn’t appear to be competing at all in Orlando this week.

Beyond that, there aren’t too many impact scratches. A number of athletes are giving up 50s of either fly or breast to focus on longer events like the 400 IM or 200 free. You can see full heat sheets here:

Scratches from top 24 seeds: