Idaho High School 5A State Champion Molly Jacobson Sends Verbal to Utah

Molly Jacobson of Meridian, ID has announced her decision to swim at the University of Utah beginning in the fall of 2021. Earlier this year, Jacobson had committed to swim at Boise State University but changed her commitment when news broke that Boise State cut their women’s program.

The backstroke and freestyle specialist is beginning her senior year at Rocky Mountain High School and she swims year-round for the Boise YMCA Swim Team.

“I chose Utah because i love the team atmosphere and the coaching staff is absolutely wonderful. The campus is beautiful as well as the mountains! I can’t wait for this next chapter in my life at Utah. I’m so grateful for this opportunity to swim at the next level. I can’t wait to be a Ute!”

In November, the Rocky Mountain High School junior competed at the IHSAA 5A State Championships. She swam the 100 back and the 100 fly, earning gold medals in each. Her 100 fly prelims time of 57.86 – a new personal best time – gave her the top seed going into finals. She remained first in finals, touching 0.4 seconds ahead of Capital High School’s Abby Jones.

Similarly, she was the top seed after the prelims heats of the 100 back, after being the only swimmer to go sub-1:00. She dropped a half-second in finals to remain first, touching ahead of Jaydn Jones of Capital High School. Jacobson anchored Rocky Mountain’s 400 free relay in a time of 52.64. The relay consisting of Ansley Pittard, Lisa Bergman, Kendyl Near, and Jacobson placed second behind Boise High School.

Jacobson most recently competed at the Northwest Region YMCA Championships, earning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. She won the 500 free in 5:03.85, winning the event by 8 seconds. She and her teammates swept 1st through 5th place in the event. She touched second to teammate Kailey Owen in the 100 back. Jacobson placed 3rd in both the 100 and 200 free. Boise YMCA dominated the meet, earning 3817 points more than second-place finishers, Anchorage YMCA Swim Team.

Top SCY Times:

200 back – 2:03.35

200 free – 1:52.51

100 back – 58.14

50 back – 27.70

Jacobson will join the University of Utah’s swimming and diving program in the fall of 2021. She will join the backstroke group, giving her one year to train alongside Utah’s top backstroker, Audrey Reimer. At the 2020 Pac-12 Championships, Reimer placed in the A-final in both the 100 and 200 back. She broke the school’s records in the backstroke events with her performances at the conference meet. Utah finished 7th at the Pac-12 Championships.

Jacobson will be joining Maile Andresen, Milla Ruthven, and Norah Hay as a member of Utah’s class of 2025.

