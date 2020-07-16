All the Cuts and Cancellations to College Aquatics Programs for 2020-2021

All of the cuts, cancellations and suspensions of collegiate aquatics programs around the country are – unfortunately – getting hard to keep track of amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Below, we’re keeping track of all the affected teams, with data courtesy of Mat Talk. SwimSwam articles with more information about the cut programs are linked.

School Division Conference Sport Gender Outcome Athletes affected Boise State I Mountain West Swim & Dive Women Cut 21 Connecticut I Big East Swim & Dive Men Cut after ’20-’21 28 Dartmouth I Ivy League Swim & Dive Women & Men Cut 33 East Carolina I American Swim & Dive Women & Men Cut 49 Tiffin II Great Midwest Swim & Dive Women & Men Cut 30 UMass Dartmouth III Little East Swim & Dive Women & Men Cut 33 Urbana II Mountain East Swim & Dive Women & Men Campus closed 14 Western Illinois I Summit League Swim & Dive Women & Men Indefinitely suspended 24 Sonoma State II CCAA Water Polo Women Cut 8 Urbana II Mountain East Water Polo Women Campus closed 0 Stanford I Pac-12 Synchronized Swimming Women Cut 10 Brown I Ivy League Water Polo Men Canceled – Fall 2020 Bucknell I Patriot League Water Polo Men Canceled – Fall 2020 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps III SCIAC Water Polo Men Canceled – Fall 2020 Fresno City CCCAA Central Valley Water Polo Women Canceled – Spring 2020 Harvard I Ivy League Water Polo Men Canceled – Fall 2020 Johns Hopkins III Centennial Water Polo Men Canceled – Fall 2020 Merced CCCAA Central Valley Water Polo Women & Men Canceled 2020-21 MIT III NEWMAC Water Polo Men Canceled – Fall 2020 Pomona-Pitzer III SCIAC Water Polo Men Canceled – Fall 2020 Princeton I Ivy League Water Polo Men Canceled – Fall 2020 Occidental III SCIAC Water Polo Men Canceled – Fall 2020