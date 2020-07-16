Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All the Cuts and Cancellations to College Aquatics Programs for 2020-2021

All of the cuts, cancellations and suspensions of collegiate aquatics programs around the country are – unfortunately – getting hard to keep track of amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Below, we’re keeping track of all the affected teams, with data courtesy of Mat Talk. SwimSwam articles with more information about the cut programs are linked.

 

School Division Conference Sport Gender Outcome Athletes affected
Boise State I Mountain West Swim & Dive Women Cut 21
Connecticut I Big East Swim & Dive Men Cut after ’20-’21 28
Dartmouth I Ivy League Swim & Dive Women & Men Cut 33
East Carolina I American Swim & Dive Women & Men Cut 49
Tiffin II Great Midwest Swim & Dive Women & Men Cut 30
UMass Dartmouth III Little East Swim & Dive Women & Men Cut 33
Urbana II Mountain East Swim & Dive Women & Men Campus closed 14
Western Illinois I Summit League Swim & Dive Women & Men Indefinitely suspended 24
Sonoma State II CCAA Water Polo Women Cut 8
Urbana II Mountain East Water Polo Women Campus closed 0
Stanford I Pac-12 Synchronized Swimming Women Cut 10
Brown I Ivy League Water Polo Men
Canceled – Fall 2020
Bucknell I Patriot League Water Polo Men
Canceled – Fall 2020
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps III SCIAC Water Polo Men
Canceled – Fall 2020
Fresno City CCCAA Central Valley Water Polo Women
Canceled – Spring 2020
Harvard I Ivy League Water Polo Men
Canceled – Fall 2020
Johns Hopkins III Centennial Water Polo Men
Canceled – Fall 2020
Merced CCCAA Central Valley Water Polo Women & Men
Canceled 2020-21
MIT III NEWMAC Water Polo Men
Canceled – Fall 2020
Pomona-Pitzer III SCIAC Water Polo Men
Canceled – Fall 2020
Princeton I Ivy League Water Polo Men
Canceled – Fall 2020
Occidental III SCIAC Water Polo Men
Canceled – Fall 2020

 

