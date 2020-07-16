All the Cuts and Cancellations to College Aquatics Programs for 2020-2021

All of the cuts, cancellations and suspensions of collegiate aquatics programs around the country are – unfortunately – getting hard to keep track of amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Below, we’re keeping track of all the affected teams, with data courtesy of Mat Talk. SwimSwam articles with more information about the cut programs are linked.
|School
|Division
|Conference
|Sport
|Gender
|Outcome
|Athletes affected
|Boise State
|I
|Mountain West
|Swim & Dive
|Women
|Cut
|21
|Connecticut
|I
|Big East
|Swim & Dive
|Men
|Cut after ’20-’21
|28
|Dartmouth
|I
|Ivy League
|Swim & Dive
|Women & Men
|Cut
|33
|East Carolina
|I
|American
|Swim & Dive
|Women & Men
|Cut
|49
|Tiffin
|II
|Great Midwest
|Swim & Dive
|Women & Men
|Cut
|30
|UMass Dartmouth
|III
|Little East
|Swim & Dive
|Women & Men
|Cut
|33
|Urbana
|II
|Mountain East
|Swim & Dive
|Women & Men
|Campus closed
|14
|Western Illinois
|I
|Summit League
|Swim & Dive
|Women & Men
|Indefinitely suspended
|24
|Sonoma State
|II
|CCAA
|Water Polo
|Women
|Cut
|8
|Urbana
|II
|Mountain East
|Water Polo
|Women
|Campus closed
|0
|Stanford
|I
|Pac-12
|Synchronized Swimming
|Women
|Cut
|10
|Brown
|I
|Ivy League
|Water Polo
|Men
|
Canceled – Fall 2020
|Bucknell
|I
|Patriot League
|Water Polo
|Men
|
Canceled – Fall 2020
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|III
|SCIAC
|Water Polo
|Men
|
Canceled – Fall 2020
|Fresno City
|CCCAA
|Central Valley
|Water Polo
|Women
|
Canceled – Spring 2020
|Harvard
|I
|Ivy League
|Water Polo
|Men
|
Canceled – Fall 2020
|Johns Hopkins
|III
|Centennial
|Water Polo
|Men
|
Canceled – Fall 2020
|Merced
|CCCAA
|Central Valley
|Water Polo
|Women & Men
|
Canceled 2020-21
|MIT
|III
|NEWMAC
|Water Polo
|Men
|
Canceled – Fall 2020
|Pomona-Pitzer
|III
|SCIAC
|Water Polo
|Men
|
Canceled – Fall 2020
|Princeton
|I
|Ivy League
|Water Polo
|Men
|
Canceled – Fall 2020
|Occidental
|III
|SCIAC
|Water Polo
|Men
|
Canceled – Fall 2020
