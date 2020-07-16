Indian Swimmers Come Forward In Support of Local Workers

During the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, sports complexes and swimming pools in India have been completely closed for the last 3 months. Besides the athletes, daily workers and staff members have also borne a huge piece of the fallout from these closures.

21-year-old Likith Selvaraj Prema wrote on his Instagram that he will auction the Arena Carbon Flex VX suits that he used especially in the 50 meter and 100 meter breaststrokes (he didn’t qualified for the semi-finals) at the 2019 FINA World Championships held in Guangzhou, South Korea.

Prema achieved a ‘B’ qualification mark for the Tokyo Olympics last year in the 100m breaststroke during the South Asian Games en route to a gold medal and Indian Record of 1:00.42. He also won the 50 breaststroke in 28.06 and broke the National Record in the 200 breaststroke in 2:14.76.

He later added a 4th gold medal (and 3rd National Record) by swimming the breaststroke leg of India’s 400 medley relay.

“Whatever amount will be collected in this auction will be donated to the #playforindia initiative, which will help the daily workers and support staff members,” Prema said

Olympian Sajan Prakash, Paralympian Suyash Jadhav, and international swim champions Srihari Nataraj, Niranjan Mukundam and Kenisha Gupta are supporting this initiative as well. They have appealed to the Indian swimming community to join this initiative and do whatever can contribute for the daily workers and supporting staff members working at the country’s pools.