Indian Swimmers Come Forward In Support of Local Workers

During the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, sports complexes and swimming pools in India have been completely closed for the last 3 months. Besides the athletes, daily workers and staff members have also borne a huge piece of the fallout from these closures.
21-year-old Likith Selvaraj Prema wrote on his Instagram that he will auction the Arena Carbon Flex VX suits that he used especially in the 50 meter and 100 meter breaststrokes (he didn’t qualified for the semi-finals) at the 2019 FINA World Championships held in Guangzhou, South Korea.
Prema achieved a ‘B’ qualification mark for the Tokyo Olympics last year in the 100m breaststroke during the South Asian Games en route to a gold medal and Indian Record of 1:00.42. He also won the 50 breaststroke in 28.06 and broke the National Record in the 200 breaststroke in 2:14.76.
He later added a 4th gold medal (and 3rd National Record) by swimming the breaststroke leg of India’s 400 medley relay.
“Whatever amount will be collected in this auction will be donated to the #playforindia initiative, which will help the daily workers and support staff members,” Prema said
Olympian Sajan Prakash, Paralympian Suyash Jadhav, and international swim champions Srihari Nataraj, Niranjan Mukundam and Kenisha Gupta are supporting this initiative as well. They have appealed to the Indian swimming community to join this initiative and do whatever can contribute for the daily workers and supporting staff members working at the country’s pools.
Hey y’all 🙂 Let’s pool in! I will be auctioning my FINA World Championship Carbon Flex VX for a better cause . I wore this suit exclusively for my 2 Races at World Championship 2019 held at Gwanju, South Korea (50mts and 100mts breaststroke). So it has been used twice only 🙂 Size : 28 The proceeds/amount collected by this auction will be donated to the @playforindia initiative (which is supporting daily workers and support staff members of the sporting community hit hard due to pandemic ) In this initiative every 10,000 rupees will be provided by @playforindia to the family which needs financial support the most after a background check. All those who are interested to bid for the WC racing suit and in turn donate for the cause are requested to DM / Message / call me their bid for the suit within the next 50hrs. Looking forward to it. Basic fixed price. Current bid 5000 Rupees. (Actual price 21,000 rupees) It’s my humble request for the swimming community to come forward🙏🏽 #letspoolin @playforindia @gosportsvoices
Posted @withregram • @swimmingmattersindia Olympian Sajan Prakash, Paralympian Suyash Jadhav and international swim champions Srihari Nataraj, Niranjan Mukundan and Kenisha Gupta join Swimming Matters CEO Munazza Habibulla to appeal for donations for #LetsPoolIn, to raise funds for 100 families badly affected by the Covid19 lockdown on swimming pools. Every contribution matters! Please donate here: https://playfor.in/initiatives/swimming/ @sajanprakash @srihari33 @niranjan_mukund @kenishagupta @munazza2705 @playforindia @gosportsvoices
