NC State Continues 2022 Recruiting Push with IHSAA A-Finalist Kyle Ponsler

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Fishers Area Swimming Tigers’ Kyle Ponsler is the latest verbal commit to NC State’s class of 2026. The Wolfpack men are on a recruiting tear in the high school class of 2022; last week, they landed three in one day between #14 Lance Norris, #17 Michael Cotter and Ryan Weaver, all in-state pickups.

I am beyond proud and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to North Carolina State University! I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for the constant guidance and support that they’ve provided throughout my swimming journey. Here’s to the next 4 years. Go Pack!♦️🐺 #PBG

TOP TIMES (SCY)

500 free – 4:28.07

1650 free – 15:41.41

100 back – 50.21

200 back – 1:50.31

200 IM – 1:49.58

400 IM – 3:56.01

Ponsler was an A-finalist in both of his individual events at the 2020 Indiana HS Championships, finishing fourth in the 500 free (4:28.07) and eighth in the 200 IM (1:50.43/1:49.58 in prelims). He was also 21.48 anchoring Fishers High School’s 200 free relay and 46.47 on the second leg of their 400 free relay.

In December, Ponsler finisher 24th in the mile at the Winter Junior Championships with a 15:44.17, just off of his best. He raced most recently at a Fishers intrasquad meet last weekend, where he dropped over a second in the 100 back (50.21). He also hit a lifetime best 47.44 in the 100 free.

NC State’s distance group is led by ACC A-finalist Ross Dant, a sophomore. Plus, their #3-ranked class of 2024 includes Alexander Norgaard, one of the best distance prospects with a very fast 14:47 LCM 1500 free.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.