14 Lance Norris Becomes First* Top-20 Boy from Class of 2022 to Commit

#14 Lance Norris of the TAC Titans has verbally committed to North Carolina State University, becoming the first* boy on SwimSwam’s top 20 rankings from the high school class of 2022 to make a college choice.

First has an asterisk above, as Norris is technically tied in timeliness with his TAC Titans teammate, #17 Michael Cotter, as both boys are top 20 recruits who announced commitments today simultaneously. In any case, NC State is the big winner, as both are heading to Raleigh in fall 2022.

Norris, the fastest 500 freestyler in the class of 2022, is a rising junior at Nash Central High School in Rocky Mount, N.C.

I’d like to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academics and swimming at NC State! I am so excited and it is a dream come true! Thank you to my parents, family, coaches, friends, and village of support who have helped me get here!#GoPack🐺♦️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.41

100 free – 46.37

200 free – 1:39.34

500 free – 4:23.80

1000 free – 9:07.22

1650 free – 15:05.89

100 back – 49.38

200 back – 1:45.78

200 IM – 1:48.68

400 IM – 3:51.57

Norris is a versatile pickup; he’s a very strong distance freestyler, backstroker and IMer. Intriguingly, his recruit value has only gone up since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. Since initial lockdown mid-March, Norris has gone best times in virtually every freestyle event, both backstrokes, the 200 breast and both IMs.

Improvements Since Initial Pandemic Shutdown

Best Time pre-quarantine Best Time post-quarantine Drop 50 free 22.06 21.41 0.65 100 free 46.91 46.37 0.54 200 free 1:40.45 1:40.07 0.38 500 free 4:27.61 4:23.80 3.81 1650 free 15:21.83 15:05.89 15.94 200 back 1:46.82 1:45.78 1.04 200 breast 2:06.31 2:06.03 0.28 200 IM 1:51.51 1:48.68 2.83 400 IM 3:52.85 3:51.57 1.28

NC State was led by rising sophomore Ross Dant in the distance events last year; he was 4:13.77 in the 500 and 14:37.69 in the mile. The Wolfpack put two men up in the 500 free A-final at the 2020 ACC Championships and had four men touch in the top seven in the mile at that meet.

The Wolfpack were a bit thin in IM last season, though, while a recent tradition of elite backstroke speed just came to the end with the graduation of 2020 ACC 100/200 back champion and 2018 NCAA 100 back champion Coleman Stewart.

NC State has a remarkable incoming class, though, ranked #3 in the nation. Their class of 2025 certainly looks to be on track for a #1 national ranking, too; they’ve picked up six men so far, and five are ranked in the top 20, including the #1 prospect, Aiden Hayes.

Norris joins TAC Titans teammate Michael Cotter in NC State’s class of 2026.

