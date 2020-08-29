Winter Jrs Qualifier Anna Summers Verbally Commits to Virginia Tech for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anna Summers, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from August, Georgia, has announced her verbal commitment to the Virginia Tech women’s swimming and diving class of 2025.

“I am so happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Virginia Tech!! I’m so thankful I found a home away from home and I can’t wait to be a part of the Hokie family! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, teammates and friends who have helped and supported me throughout this process. I’d also like to give a big thanks to Coaches Sergio and Jacy for this awesome opportunity! GO HOKIES!!🦃🧡❤️”

Summers is a rising senior at Aquinas High School. She swims for her school and for the club team Aiken-Augusta Swim League. Summers is a Winter Juniors qualifier in both the 100 back and 200 back and a Futures qualifier in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly. She competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 50/500 free and 100/200 back, finaling in the 200 back with a personal-best time.

In high school swimming, she was The Augusta Chronicle’s Girls Swimmer of the Year this past season. She placed 5th in the 1A-3A 50 free (24.07) and 5th in the 100 back (56.72) at the 2020 GHSA 1A-5A State Swimming & Diving Meet. She also led off the 200 medley relay (27.59 backstroke) and anchored the 200 free relay (24.18), both in prelims. As a sophomore, she won the 50 free and was runner-up in the back. In March, Summers earned new PBs in the 50m free (27.39), 200y free (1:51.31), and 100m (1:05.44) fly at Cary Sectionals.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:58.59

100 back – 55.77

50 back – 26.82

50 free – 23.73

100 free – 51.89

200 free – 1:51.31

100 fly – 56.60

Summers will be joined by Alex Eastmond, Athena Vanyo, Ava Yandle, Julia Nappi, and Maddy Grafmiller in the H2Okies’ class of 2025. She will overlap two years with Brooke Travis (1:56.89 200 back last season) and Sophia Ryan (56.27/1:58.79 backstrokes).

