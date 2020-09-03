After 4 Second Drop in 100 Back as a Junior, Christopher Lee Commits to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Christopher Lee, a senior at Columbus North High School in Columbus, Indiana, has announced his verbal commitment to the Indiana Hoosiers. He is scheduled to arrive in Bloomington, about an hour west of his home town, in the fall of 2021.

“Beyond excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at Indiana University next year. I’m so thankful for the privilege and I can’t wait to be part of the Hoosier family. GO HOOSIERS!!”

As a junior, in February of this year, Lee won a Sectional (pre-state) Championship in both the 100 yard back (51.23) and 50 yard free (20.61). That 50 free swim was over a second improvement from the time with which he won the same title a year earlier as a sophomore.

At the state championship meet, he very-nearly matched his Sectionals time, swimming 20.77 in prelims and 20.78 in finals to finish 10th overall.

He also placed 9th in the 100 backstroke, swimming a new best time of 49.57. That time was almost a two-second drop from his Sectionals result.

That state championship performance culminated what was a huge run of drops for Lee during his junior year, even without being able to swim any post-high-school championship meets to take a crack at improving best times in his secondary events.

This is especially true in the 100 backstroke, where at the time of his 16th birthday, Lee’s best swim was just 1:05.79.

Lee’s Time Progression, in Short Course Yards:

Freshman Sophomore Junior 50 free 23.2 21.76 20.61 100 free 50.03 49.34 48.75 200 free 2:01.62 1:49.30 1:47.91 100 back 1:05.79 53.61 49.57 100 fly 1:04.11 1:00.04 53.50

Late bloomers are becoming an increasing narrative of the recruiting class of 2021 for Indiana head coach Ray Looze.

The class also includes, for example, Finn Brooks, who dropped 4 seconds in the 100 fly during the Indiana High School State Championship season to land at 49.07.

Both swimmers will have to continue dropping in order to contribute scoring at the level that Indiana competes at, but both have all of their momentum going in the right direction.

Other swimmers in the men’s Indiana recruiting class of 2021 include Luke Barr, German swimmer Rafael Miroslaw, Mason Carlton, Jackson Carlile, Sean Swift, Lucas Piunti, and World Junior Champion Josh Matheny.

Lee trains with the Donner Swim Club. Columbus North High School and the Donner Swim Club are the same high school and club team that current Indiana rising redshirt-sophomore, and World Junior Champion, Michael Brinegar grew up training with.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.