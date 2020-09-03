49.0 Flyer Russell Exum Commits To SMU For Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After dropping from 52.1 to 49.0 in the 100 fly as a junior, Russell Exum of North Carolina will join SMU’s recruiting class for the fall of 2021.

Exum competes for the TAC Titans and J.H. Rose High School out of North Carolina.

“I am truly humbled by the opportunity that SMU has given me to continue my journey as a swimmer and a student,” Exum wrote to SwimSwam. “From day 1, the coaching staff expressed an interest in me that went beyond just swimming and the facilities and campus are bar none. I can’t wait to get to the Hilltop and fight for the Mustangs. Thank you to all of my coaches, friends and family who have supported me throughout. The best is yet to come. #ponyup”

Exum’s Top Times

100y fly: 49.02

100y free: 46.14

50y free: 21.59

200y free: 1:41.54

Exum should be a great addition to the team’s butterfly group, which had three men go 48-high last year. Two were seniors, and only sophomore John Easton (48.94) returns. Exum could also develop into free relay depth based on his solid 100 and 200 frees. The improvement curve is clearly trending up, with Exum cutting three seconds in his 100 fly as a junior along with two and a half in the 200 free.

He joins an SMU recruiting class for the Class of 2021 that includes distance freestyler Sawyer Inglis (1:41.7/4:35.0), IMer Angus Corbeau (1:52.1/3:56.4), backstroker Cotton Fields (50.0/1:46.3), breaststroker Joe Rusnock (56.1/2:05.7), and backstroker Max Zuanich (50.1/1:50.2).

