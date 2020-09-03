Three-Sport Athlete Joe Rusnock (2021) Commits To SMU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Joe Rusnock, a three-sport athlete out of Connecticut, has verbally committed to SMU’s incoming freshman class in 2021.

Rusnock was the New England (NEPSSA) champion in the 100 breaststroke this year – a feat made more impressive in that Rusnock only swims about six months out of the year. Rusnock also plays soccer and runs track, but will be switching to swimming full-time at the college level.

“I’m excited to go to SMU because Coach Rhodenbaugh and Coach Dawley are great coaches and SMU’s facilities are first rate,” Rusnock told SwimSwam. “The academics are outstanding and campus is gorgeous. I can’t wait to get to the Hilltop and join the Mustangs. Pony Up!”

Rusnock swims for the Farmington Valley YMCA Tsunami and attends Suffield Academy in Connecticut.

Rusnock’s Top Times

100y breast: 56.11

200y breast: 2:05.72

200y IM: 1:53.68

Rusnock should join SMU just as current star breaststroker Caleb Rhodenbaugh graduates. Rhodenbaugh will be a senior this season. He was the AAC champ in both breaststrokes in 2020. Rhodenbaugh, also a track runner in high school, improved dramatically over his college career at SMU. He was 55.6 and 1:58.4 as a freshman and dropped to 53.1 and 1:54.6 as a junior this past spring, bonding well for Rusnock’s development at SMU.

Rusnock joins an SMU recruiting class for the Class of 2021 that includes distance freestyler Sawyer Inglis (1:41.7/4:35.0), IMer Angus Corbeau (1:52.1/3:56.4), backstroker Cotton Fields (50.0/1:46.3), backstroker Max Zuanich (50.1/1:50.2), and butterflyer/freestyler Russell Exum (49.0 fly / 46.1 & 1:41.5 free).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.