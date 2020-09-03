57.9-to-49.8 Flyer Max Zuanich Commits To SMU For 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Max Zuanich has verbally committed to Southern Methodist University for the fall of 2021, bringing rapidly-dropping back and fly times.

Zuanich is a solid fly/back hybrid swimmer who should fit into a relatively young SMU group in both strokes. He swims for Dads Club Swim Team out of Houston, Texas and attends Stratford High School.

Zuanich’s Top Times

100y back: 50.16

200y back: 1:50.25

100y fly: 49.88

100y free: 46.22

200y free: 1:40.75

At last year’s American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championships, Zuanich would have been a B finalist in the 100 back (14th) and 200 back (10th). His 100 fly should also put him near scoring range. Only 15 swimmers competed in that event last year (not counting exhibition swimmers) and 49.68 was 15th.

The Mustangs graduated 48-second flyers Ralph Koo and Reid Anderson last spring, leaving current sophomore John Easton as the top returner in both the 100 fly (48.94) and 200 back (1:45.62). Riley Hill (also a sophomore) is the top returner in the 100 back at 47.54. Zuanich should join SMU when those two are juniors, and have two years of overlap in a strong backstroke group.

Even in a pandemic-shortened junior season, Zuanich saw huge drops. He cut more than two seconds in his 100 back, almost four in his 200 back, and had an incredible surge from 57.9 to 49.8 in the 100 fly. That trajectory should put him in line for a big role early at SMU, especially if he has a big senior year.

He joins an SMU recruiting class for the Class of 2021 that includes distance freestyler Sawyer Inglis (1:41.7/4:35.0), IMer Angus Corbeau (1:52.1/3:56.4), backstroker Cotton Fields (50.0/1:46.3), breaststroker Joe Rusnock (56.1/2:05.7), and butterflyer/freestyler Russell Exum (49.0 fly / 46.1 & 1:41.5 free).

