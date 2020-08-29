NC State Sets 2022 Recruiting Pace with 3rd Commit Today: Sprinter Ryan Weaver

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After NC State landed the first two Top 20 commits from the high school boys class of 2022, #14 Lance Norris and #17 Michael Cotter, they’ve now added in-state sprinter Ryan Weaver. Primarily a freestyler and backstroker, Weaver trains with Carolina Aquatic Team and Riverside High School in Durham, N.C.

I am very proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to North Carolina State University for Swimming & Diving!!! I want to say thank to all of the people who have helped get me to this point! You know who you are!! 🐺♦️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.67

100 free – 46.04

50 back – 23.32

100 back – 49.43

200 back – 1:49.97

Weaver is the reigning North Carolina High School 4A champion in the 50 free, while he was the 100 back runner-up at the state champs in February. He was edged out for the 100 back title, 49.22 to 49.51, by incoming NC State freshman Michael Moore of Marlins of Raleigh.

NC State is rebuilding its backstroke group; the Wolfpack just graduated Coleman Stewart, the 2018 NCAA 100 back champion and the reigning ACC champion in both backstroke events.

Weaver joins TAC Titans teammates #14 Lance Norris and #17 Michael Cotter in NC State’s class of 2026.

