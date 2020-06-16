Bulgarian Record-Holder Lyubomir Epitropov Transfers from ECU to Tennessee

Lyubomir Epitropov is transferring from the now-defunct East Carolina University to the University of Tennessee. Epitropov is the Bulgarian record-holder in the 200 meter breaststroke in long course.

Seeing ECU swimming & diving program cut was a devastating blow! I will always be thankful to the coaches and my teammates there, but this has given me an opportunity to train with the best and experience a higher competitive environment at a place with one of the best facilities in the country! I can’t wait to join Tennessee in the spring semester and see what the future there holds for me.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 53.29

200 breast – 1:54.32

200 IM – 1:48.90

Epitropov is a strong breaststroke pickup, with his best event coming in the 200 breast. Last summer, at the 2019 World Champs, Epitropov competed for Bulgaria in both the 100 and 200 breast. He finished 25th in the 200 breast (2:11.78) to set the Bulgarian record and also took 40th in the 100 breast (1:02.04).

At the 2020 AAC Championships, Epitropov placed third in both breaststroke events and ninth in the 200 IM. At that meet, he also split 24.1 and 53.1 on breaststroke legs of both of ECU’s medley relays. Both relays won conference titles.

Epitropov will join the Volunteers for the sprint semester and should have two championship seasons of eligibility left. Tennessee has a strong breaststroke group led by rising junior Michael Houlie and rising sophomore Brett Champlin. Houlie was 52.1/1:55.9 last season and Champlin was 53.3/1:54.0 while rising junior Jarel Dillard, another key member of their breaststroke group, was 53.0/1:56.1 last year.

At the 2020 SEC Champs, Epitropov would’ve made the 200 breast A-final and the 100 breast B-final. He joins a huge incoming freshman class which we ranked #15 in the country.