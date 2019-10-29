Butterflyer Thomas Horne Verbally Commits to Tennessee for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Thomas Horne, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Sevierville, Tennessee, has announced his verbal commitment to the hometown University of Tennessee Volunteers and will start in the fall of 2020.

“I’m proud to announce my Verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee. The academic opportunities are outstanding and the swim team is on a mission. I’m ready to be apart [sic] of that mission and bleed orange. Go Vols”

Horne is a senior at Sevier County High School. He has been runner-up in the 100 fly at the Tennessee High School State Championships the last two years in a row. He went 49.49 as a junior in February 2019 and 50.23 the year before. As a freshman he had finished 13th with 51.72. In 2019 he also placed 5th in the 200 free (1:40.99). No stranger to the Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Horne swims year-round for Tennessee Aquatics. He is a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 fly and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly and 400 IM. He competed in the 100/200 fly and 400 IM at Speedo Junior Nationals this summer and took home a new PB in the 100 fly (56.65). A couple of weeks earlier he had gone best times in the 50/200 free, 100 back and 200 fly at Southeastern LSC Long Course Championships. He had an outstanding meet at Southern Premier Invitational in March, going best times in the 50/100 free, 100 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Horne will join the Tennessee class of 2024 with verbal commits Alexander Milanovich, Harrison Lierz, Jack Gillespie, Jacob McDonald, Jordan Tiffany, Joseph Jordan, Rafael Ponce de León, and Will Jackson. He is just outside of scoring position at the conference level in his top events. It took 47.52/1:46.96 in the butterfly, 1:36.25 in the 200 free, and 1:46.47/3:50.06 in the IM to score at 2019 SEC Championships.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:47.03

100 fly – 49.24

200 free – 1:40.99

400 IM – 3:54.68

200 IM – 1:51.83

200 back – 1:52.20

100 back – 50.67

