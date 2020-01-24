Dain Ripol Makes Verbal Commitment to Tennessee for 2020-2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Richmond, Virginia’s Dain Ripol has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee’s class of 2024. Ripol is a senior at Freeman High School in Henrico. He swims year-round with NOVA Of Virginia Aquatics.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Tennessee in the fall of 2020!! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and friends, for helping me through this process. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team! Go Vols🔸”

Ripol specializes mainly in IM, 200 strokes and distance free, but he is quite rangy and swims sprint freestyle in high school. As a sophomore at the 2019 Virginia High School 5A Championships, he placed 5th in the 50 free (21.63) and 8th in the 100 (47.81) individually, and he contributed to the winning 200 free relay (21.09 anchor). In club swimming, Ripol is coming off a successful LCM season where he swam at NCSA Summer Championship and Virginia LSC Senior Long Course Championships, picking up best times in the 200/400 free, 200 back, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM. At NCSAs he placed 4th in the 200 IM, 8th in the 400 IM, and 21st in both the 200 free and 200 back. At the LSC meet he was an A-finalist in the 200 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM and he finished 9th in the 400 free and 100 breast. In December he competed at US Open in the 200 free, 200 back, and 400 IM.

Ripol’s best times are just out of scoring range at the conference level for the Vols. It took 1:46.47/3:50.06 in the IMs and 4:21.37/15:32.24 in the distance freestyle events to final at 2019 SEC Championships.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 3:55.05

200 IM – 1:50.90

1650 free – 15:50.41

1000 free – 9:19.44

500 free – 4:31.90

200 free – 1:39.86

200 breast – 2:05.28

200 back – 1:52.18

