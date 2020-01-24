South Dakota Earns Verbal Commitment from GNST Sprinter Caden Feit

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caden Feit, a 6’5” sprinter from Lincoln, Nebraska, has committed to swim at the University of South Dakota beginning in the 2020-21 school year. Feit is a senior at Lincoln Northeast High School. He swims club for Greater Nebraska Swim Team.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to University of South Dakota! I’m so thankful for my family, friends, and coaches for all of the support through the years. I loved the team atmosphere at USD and the amazing academic opportunities. It is a great fit for my athletic and academic goals! I can’t wait to be a part of the Coyote Family next year! Go YOTES! 🐺”

Feit came in fifth in both the 50 free (21.67) and 100 free (47.10) at the 2019 Nebraska High School State Championships. He also swam on two Lincoln Northeast relays, leading off the 4×50 free in 21.73 and anchoring the 4×100 free in 46.44. In club swimming, he kicked off his senior year of high school with new PBs in the 100/200 free and 100 fly this fall, then added a best time in the 100 breast in time trials at 2019 Winter Juniors West, where he also competed in the 50 free and 100 free races.

South Dakota men were runners-up at the 2019 Summit League Championships. Feit’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 50 free and 100 free. He will also be a relay threat for the Yotes when he suits up next fall.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.38

100 free – 46.53

100 breast – 59.36

200 breast – 2:13.02

