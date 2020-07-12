Cayman Islands Swimmer Jordan Crooks Commits to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

18-year old Cayman Islands swimmer Jordan Crooks has committed to join the men’s swimming & diving team at the University of Tennessee. Crooks is planning to join the program during the 2020-2021 season.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the University of Tennessee. Go Vols!

Crooks has represented his country internationally at a number of Caribbean-centric meets, including the 2019 CARIFTA Swimming Championships. At that meet, he won the 200 free title in the 15-17 age group.

LCM SCM SCY (Converted) 50 free 23.48 22.68 20.43 100 free 51.41 49.87 44.87 200 free 1:56.33 1:52.88 1:41.69 100 fly 57.76 55.35 49.86 100 back 1:00.55 55.77 50.24

The Volunteers were short on sprint depth last year when they finished 6th at the SEC Championships. While they did score 41 points in the 100 free, they picked up only 11 in the 50 free. On top of that, their top 2 sprinters, Braga Verhage and Alec Connolly, both exhausted their eligibility at the end of last season.

The Volunteers hit sprinters early in their 2020 recruiting class, before turning their attention to middle distance freestylers later in the class. Among the other capable sprinters in the class are Harrison Lierz (21.0/44.9), Will Jackson (21.2/44.8), and Joseph Jordan (20.3/44.6).

They’ll join returning rising juniors Nolan Briggs and Seth Bailey, rising senior Josh Walsh, and rising sophomore Scott Scanlon in a rebuilding Volunteer sprint free group.

