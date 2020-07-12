Uncommitted HS Senior Peter Sacca Swims 2 More Best Times in Georgia

SPARTANS AQUATIC CLUB RED VS. GOLD MEET

July 10-July 12, 2020

SCY (25y)

Freeman Aquatic Center, Norcross, Georgia

Day 1 results (PDF)

Remainder of Results on Meet Mobile “Red vs Gold”

Rising high school senior Peter Sacca is making the most of his first opportunity to race in months. Racing on Saturday in Atlanta, at one of the first USA Swimming sanctioned meets since March, Sacca on Saturday swam 48.96 in the 100 fly and 20.73 in the 50 free.

That swim in the 100 fly is a new Summer Junior Nationals time standard, his first, dipping under the cut of 48.99. Because of USA Swimming rules, however, July meets, while sanctioned, won’t be accepted for cuts for meets above the LSC level.

Those are both new lifetime bests for Sacca, who as of yet has not announced a college commitment. He has now swum 4 lifetime bests this weekend in 4 races, with the 200 IM yet to come on Sunday.

Sacca’s Red vs. Gold Times/Best Times:

200 fly – 1:52.19 (previous best: 1:53.98)

100 back – 50.57 (previous best: 51.75)

100 fly – 48.96 (previous best: 49.50) – New Summer Juniors Cut

50 free – 20.73 (previous best: 21.05) – New Winter Juniors Cut

Sacca was the highlight among the senior-aged swimmers on Saturday. In that 100 fly, he out-paced Virginia commit Kamal Muhammad, who took 2nd in 52.71. The 3rd-place finisher in that race, Trey Carter, swam 52.82 – an improvement of 2.7 seconds on his previous lifetime best as a rising high school junior.

The meet was littered with lifetime bests, evidencing that the team, which has been back in the water since May 14th, has been able to bring its athletes back up to racing speed quickly.

Other Top Results: