Anna Pfeiffer to Transfer to Missouri State After Her Freshman Season at Iowa

Peosta, Iowa native Anna Pfeiffer, who last year committed to swim at the University of Iowa, will transfer to Missouri State University next fall. The Hawkeyes announced in late August that they would be cutting the swimming and diving program at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year.

Pfeiffer swam at Dubuque Senior High School, where she was a four-time all-state and all-conference honoree. She placed 14th in the 200 free and 9th in the 100 free as a freshman, 5th in the 50 free and 5th in the 100 free as a sophomore, 3rd in the 50 free and 6th in the 100 free as a junior, and 5th in the 50 free and 7th in the 100 free as a senior; she was the team MVP all four years. She holds school records in the 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, and as part of 200 medley relay.

As a freshman on the Iowa roster, Pfeiffer notched a lifetime best with a 2:03.27 in the 200 back at the double dual meet with Northwestern and Penn State last weekend. Her last major meet before going to college, while she still swam with the club team Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes, was the 2020 Iowa Swimming Senior Short Course State Championships last February. She finaled in the 50 free (11th), 100 free (11th), 200 free (11th), 100 back (8th), and 200 back (7th), and she went a lifetime best in the 100 back.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:03.27

100 back – 56.68

50 back – 26.97

100 free – 51.80

50 free – 23.64

Pfeiffer will join the Bears’ backstroke group led by Kellie Fischer, Sami Roemer, and Kelly Sego.