UNCW Women Lose to Campbell On Final Relay in Bobby Guntoro’s Debut

Campbell v. UNCW

Seahawk Natatorium, Wilmington, NC

Dual Meet Format

SCY

January 30, 2021

In a nail-biter of a meet, the Campbell Camels just overcame the UNCW Seahawks in new UNCW head coach Bobby Guntoro‘s debut.

The Seahawks opened up the competition with with a 1:46.80 win in the 200 medley relay, highlighted by Evan Arsenault‘s 23.09 anchor leg, almost a second faster than any of Campbell’s anchors.

The schools would continue to duel it out from there, evenly splitting the first six individual events, before the break. UNCW edged ahead in terms of wins, taking four of the six individual events in the second half, but with only 13 women racing, UNCW couldn’t match Campbell in terms of depth.

Campbell went into the final relay, the 200 free, by three points, and they hung on to win that event, and the meet, by a scant 0.14s, touching in 1:36.39 to UNCW’s 1:36.55.

Guntoro, formerly the associate head coach at NC State and a UNCW alum, took over the Seahawks’ program last summer after Jason Demont was terminated after six seasons. While a quick glance at the times don’t show an immediately burst of speed under the new staff, UNCW has only been back training for ten days, and the team was down 13 swimmers for today’s meet, with ten of them being freshmen. It wasn’t immediately clear why nearly half the UNCW was absent. Back in October, a cluster of seven cases was linked to the team, but we haven’t seen any similar announcement recently.

Campbell has looked fairly solid this season, having won the Liberty Invite in November and currently projected to finish 4th at the CSCAA Championships. Five different individual swimmers each accounted for the Camels’ five individual wins. UNCW, meanwhile, got double wins from three swimmers, including two of the three non-freshmen competing.

Campbell Release

WILMINGTON, NC – Five individual winners and a dramatic finish in the day’s final event, the 200 free relay, helped push the Camels (2-3-1) to their first win of the spring in a 137-125 win over UNC Wilmington (0-1).

With the meet on the line and the Camels ahead by only three points, it was essentially a winner-take-all race in the 200 free relay. Trailing slightly, Colleen Renshaw hit the water in the anchor leg with work to do. She overtook the UNCW anchor and secured the win in the event and the meet with a time of 1:36.39. (You can check out the footage from that race HERE)

The first win of the day came in the 200 free when Annie Sanchez posted a 1:53.61, over a more than a full second ahead of second place.

Izza Gaskey had a dramatic finish of her own in the 100 breast, touching only 0.01 ahead of second place, with a time of 1:08.58.

The ensuing event, the 200 fly, was a clean sweep for the Camels. Simone Palomo touched first at 2:07.50, followed by Skyler DeWall at 2:11.73 and Lauren Shoemaker at 2:14.40.

The next win came in the 200 breast, with Maria Kristjansdottir and Gaskey going 1-2 with respective times of 2:25.98 and 2:27.75.

With the score close, Maialen Sudpue edged second place by 0.14 seconds for the win while Kristine Mikkelson grabbed third in the 200 IM. That result put Campbell ahead by three prior to that final 200 free relay.

In addition to the five indivual winners, the Campbell took two of the top three spots in eight different events on the day.

Campbell returns to action this Friday night at 5 pm at home to take on UNC Pembroke. That will be the Camels final tune up ahead of the CCSA meet February 14-17.

UNCW Release

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Needing to win the 200 Free Relay in the final race of the meet, UNCW was edged by Campbell for the event win and meet win, 137-125, on Saturday at the Seahawk Natatorium.

The Camels (2-3-1) fended off the come-from-behind effort by the Seahawks, touching the wall with a time of 1:36.99, .16 seconds ahead of UNCW in its season opener.

Sophomore Mary Grace Copeland and Evan Arsenault both won two events and swam on the winning 200 Medley Relay for the Seahawks. Copeland swept the Backstroke events while Arsenault did so in the 50 and 100 Freestyles.

Sophomore Tink Niebel captured the 200 Fly and also swam a leg on the winning 200 Medley Relay.

Freshman Sophia Landeryou added a UNCW sweep of the 500 and 1000 Freestyles.

The Seahawks return to the pool on Feb. 6 with a diving only meet at Duke.