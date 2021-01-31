One of Texas’ Top Sprinters, Jake Litchfield, Commits to TCU Horned Frogs

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior, sprinter, and artist Jake Litchfield has committed to the TCU Horned Frogs. An All-American at Fulshear High School near Houston, Litchfield will travel north to TCU for the fall of 2021.

Racing at Texas’ 5A State Championship meet last February as a junior, Litchfield finished 2nd in the 50 free in 20.60. That was the 5th-best 50 free overall across Texas’ two divisions of high school swimming. It also ranked him 51st nationally on NISCA’s high school All-America lists.

Litchfield also finished 7th in the 100 yard free at the 5A state meet in 46.83, though that wasn’t a best time for him – he’s been half-a-second better.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.60

100 free – 46.33

200 free – 1:46.94

100 fly – 51.09

Litchfield has the potential to make an immediate impact for TCU in the 50 free, but has some work to do to develop his second and third events.

This season, TCU’s top 5 swimmers in the 50 free swam times between 20.19 and 20.60 at the team’s mid-season Texas Hall of Fame Invitational. While basically all of TCU’s sprint group are underclassmen (non-seniors), he’s right in the mix for the Horned Frogs to step into the 200 free relay right away.

He’s already making progress in those secondary events. At Fulshear’s District Championship meet on Friday, the first round of the three-round Texas high school post-season, Litchfield won the 50 free in 20.78 and the 100 free in 46.23 – a best time by a tenth of a second.

At that meet, he also split 22.06 in a 50 fly on a 200 medley relay and 20.38 on a 200 free relay anchor.

He’s working on that third event as well – his best time of 51.09 in the 100 fly came in December of 2020. Since quarantines have lifted, he’s dropped almost a full second from his pre-pandemic best of 51.96.

Litchfield trains with the Fulshear Racing Swim Team.

A two-time USA Swimming Academic All-American, Litchfield is a talented artist who plans to major in graphic design. His goal is to become a comic artist or animator after college. Some of his work is below:

