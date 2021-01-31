Cal Women Throw Down 3:12.79 400 FR-R Against UCLA, Now #2 in NCAA

Cal V. UCLA (Women)

January 30-31, 2021

Spieker Aquatics Complex

Berkeley, CA

SCY (25y)

Full Results

Final Scores:

Cal — 218 UCLA — 119

The Cal women wrapped up a busy weekend, swimming four meet sessions in three days and breaking 11 Spieker pool records and 11 Cal dual-meet records. Today, the Bears defeated the UCLA Bruins 218-119, adding to their win against USC on Saturday (207-119).

Day Two Highlights

The Cal women started things off in the 200 medley relay, with Isabelle Stadden (24.59), Ema Rajic (26.79), Emily Gantriis (23.12), and Elise Garcia (21.83) topping the event at 1:36.33. UCLA took second at 1:39.18, highlighted by Claire Grover‘s 27.13 breast split. Yesterday against USC, Cal earned an “A” cut in this event at 1:35.83, which is 4th in the NCAA behind Virginia, NC State, and Texas.

Into the 400 free relay, Neumann (48.66), Gantriis (48.42), Eloise Riley (48.46), and Izzy Ivey (47.25) broke another pool and dual-meet record with a 3:12.79. Yesterday, Cal’s fastest 400 free relay touched in at 3:16.13. The Bears’ time today is now the 2nd-fastest relay in the NCAA, only behind Virginia (3:11.43).

Picking up the first pool record of the day was Cal sophomore Sarah DiMeco in the 1650 free, clocking in the 13th-fastest time in the NCAA this season at 16:13.97. DiMeco’s best time in this event sits at 16:09.74 from 2018 Winter Junior Nationals – West.

Into the 50 free, Cal teammates Riley and Garcia swapped places after Garcia won the event against USC yesterday at 22.38. Today, Riley topped the event at 22.28 to Garcia’s exhibition 22.34. Taking second place with the third-fastest time in the event was UCLA’s Grover, touching in at 22.38.

Cal junior Ivey continued her impressive weekend with two wins today against UCLA. Ivey first topped the 100 back at 51.86, just off her season best of 51.52 from November, which is 6th in the NCAA this season. UCLA sophomore Sophia Kosturos took second in the event at 51.86.

Then, Ivey flipped over to win the 100 fly at 52.27, touching six-tenths ahead of UCLA freshman Sam Baron (52.90). Ivey swam a season best of 51.54 yesterday against USC, which ranks 7th in the NCAA this season.

More event winners on Sunday include Robin Neumann in the 200 free (1:44.01), which ranks 5th in the NCAA, Alicia Wilson in the 400 IM (4:06.64), breaking Caitlin Leverenz’ 2012 dual-meet record, and Rajic in the 200 breast (2:13.09).