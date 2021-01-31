Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Find Out Who Swam 3.2K Butterfly In A Single Set

Comments: 1
by Ben Dornan 1

January 31st, 2021 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Never go swimming without a friend.

The shot IS fire.

10.

Look at all those lovely faces!! 🙂

9.

Congrats folks!

8.

Emoji Game: Strong

7.

Dog birthdays are the best birthdays!

6.

#Swim4TheBling

5.

Are you ever afraid that someday the water just won’t let you out?

4.

A very 2021 tweet #ZOOMlympics

3.

Spidey Miley.

2.

They just grow up so fast.

1.

That 8 more 400 butterflies than I did this week.

ARENA INSTAGRAM – @ARENAUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dressel is going 20,7 this year in the 50 free LCM
42 minutes ago

What 8*400 butterfly set. Lool.

If Ben Proud was born in Hungary, He would have retired at 12 years old.

2
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!