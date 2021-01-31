Bryant University Picks Up Verbal from Canadian Freestyler Charlee LeGallais

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlee LeGallais of Montreal, Canada has announced her decision to continue her academic and athletic career at DI Bryant University beginning in the fall of 2021. LeGallais is a member of the Club de Natation Dollard-des-Ormeaux and she is a recent graduated of the College Beaubois.

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to Bryant University for fall 2021. I am a female Canadian swimmer , living in Montreal, currently swimming for DDO swim club. I graduated from College Beaubois high school in June 2020. Coach Katie and assistant Coach Brian are both some of the nicest people I have ever met and I can’t wait to be coached by them! Bryant’s swimmers have an amazing team atmosphere that I am very excited to be a part of! With the help of American College Connection, I am super happy I was able to find the best fit for me. In November of 2019, LeGallais competed at the Neptune Internationale de Noël, a short course meter competition. She swam the 50, 100, 200, and 400 free, the 50 breast, and the 100 IM and 400 IM. She finished within the top 8 in each of her events, touching 2nd in the 100 and 200 free, 3rd in the 50 free, 400 free, 50 breast, and 400 IM, and 5th in the 100 IM. Top LCM Times (Converted to SCY):

50 free – 27.40 (23.96)

100 free – 59.80 (52.43)

200 free – 2:07.96 (1:52.39)

400 free – 4:35.64 (5:08.84)

200 IM – 2:29.01 (2:11.36)

LeGallais will join the Bulldogs beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Bryant University features an impressive sprint and mid-distance program, giving LeGallais a strong group of women to train alongside. Her converted times would have made her the team’s third-fastest 200 freestyler last season, behind Alyssa Difiore and Erin Doruska. Similarly, her 50 free converted time would have placed her 5th. If she is able to swim a SCY time that places her fourth among her teammates, she could be considered for one of Bryant University’s championship relays.

Bryant University dominated the 2020 Northeast Conference Championships, finishing 228 points ahead of Central Connecticut State University. LeGallais’ converted times could have earned her a spot in the A-final of the 200 free, and the B-final of the 50, 100, and 500 free at the conference champs.

