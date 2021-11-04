Texas 5A Diving Runner-up Peyton Guziec Announces Verbal to Virginia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Peyton Guziec, a senior at Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas, has announced her intention to dive at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in the class of 2026. She will join her older brother Andrew Guziec, currently a freshman swimmer at Notre Dame, in the ACC next fall.

“I’m incredibly honored to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at Virginia Tech! With extremely supportive teammates and world-class coaches, I can’t wait to accomplish big things with this amazing group. Thank you to all my friends and teammates and coaches for supporting me throughout this process! 🦃 #gohokies”

Guziec is a former level-9 gymnast and multi-sport athlete who did not start diving seriously until her freshman year of high school. Since then, she has set the 6-dive and 11-dive records (253.30/447.85) at both the high school and Frisco ISD district levels. At the 2021 Texas UIL 5A State Championships, she came in second in diving (428.50 points) and was named 1st team All-District, All-Region, and All-State. She also picked up 2020-21 NISCA All-America and TISCA Academic All-State honors. As a junior, she placed third in diving at the UIL 5A State Meet and was named 1st team All-District, All-Region, and All-State.

Guziec currently trains with coach Justin Ruszkowski at GC Divers and Claudia Sunday at Memorial High School. She was a 2021 AAU Diving All-American on the 1-meter and 3-meter boards, and a USA Diving Zone B qualifier on 1-meter, 3-meter, and platform.

The Hokies scored 39 points on 3m, 24 on platform, and 19 on 1m at the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships. The two divers who scored, then-juniors Teagan Moravek and Izzi Mroz, will both have graduated by the time Guziec begins.

Guziec will join the class of 2026 with Carmen Weiler, Caroline Foltz, Emily Claesson, Isabel Marstellar, and Sydney DeBaecke.

