Backstroker Kyle Griswold Commits to Northern Michigan

Kyle Griswold from Milwaukee, Wisconsin has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Division II Northern Michigan University beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“I chose NMU because it was the perfect blend of location, size, academics and athletics for me. Go Wildcats!”

Griswold swims for Shorewood Swim Club out of Shorewood, WI. This past March, he earned multiple best times while at the Wisconsin 13&Over State Championships. Those best times included the 200 backstroke (1:55.74), 200 (1:56.02) and 400 (4:14.18) IMs.

He continued his success into the summer when he competed at NCSAs. There he earned long course best times in the 100 (1:03.14) and 200 (2:16.42) backstrokes, 100 butterfly (1:02.37) and 200 IM (2:16.35).

Griswold began his senior year this fall at Shorewood High School in Shorewood, WI. In February, he competed at the WIAA Division 2 (small schools) State Championships. There he swam to a fifth-place finish and best time in the 100 backstroke (52.35) and a second-place finish in the 200 IM (1:56.24).

His best short course times are:

100 backstroke: 52.35

200 backstroke: 1:55.74

200 IM: 1:56.02

400 IM: 4:14.18

Northern Michigan University is a public university located in Marquette, Michigan. The school is a member of the Greats Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC). At the 2021 GLIAC Championships, the Wildcats finished third out of seven teams. The men also sent five individuals to the 2021 NCAA Division II Championships, where they combined for 127 points and a 12th-place finish.

Based on his best times, Griswold has the potential to make an immediate impact at the conference level for the Wildcats. His best times would have earned him a spot in the ‘B’ final of the 100 and 200 backstrokes. He is also just off making it back in the 200 IM as it took a time of 1:55.89 to earn a second swim.

Griswold will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with butterflyer Liam Boomer and distance freestyler Logan Robillard.

