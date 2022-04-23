Hungary’s Kristof Milak Rockets Up World Rankings With 51.03 100 Fly

2022 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (HUN)
- Wednesday, April 20th – Saturday, April 23rd
- Debrecen Sports Swimming Pool
- LCM (50m)
The final day of the 2022 Hungarian National Championships saw Kristof Milak snag another gold, doubling up on his 200m fly victory from last night,
This time around Milak stopped the clock in a time of 51.03, beating the field by well over half a second. Bagging silver behind the Olympic champion was Hubert Kos, who touched in 51.88 while yesterday’s 50m fly victor, Szebasztian Szabo rounded out the top 3 in 52.06.
Milak’s result here checks in as a new season-best, beating out his 51.37 from Szeged just last month. In fact, Milak now moves up the world rankings to become the #3 performer on the planet so far this season.
2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Fly
Mizunuma
50.86
|2
|Josh
Liendo
|CAN
|50.88
|04/06
|3
|Shaine
Casas
|USA
|51.09
|03/31
|4
|Daiki
Tanaka
|JPN
|51.13
|10/09
|5
|Katsuhiro
Matsumoto
|JPN
|51.18
|03/05
Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu was another high-profile athlete to dive in on the final night, although the 32-year-old had to settle for silver in the women’s 100m fly.
Hosszu stopped the clock in 59.63 while Panna Ugrai clinched gold in a winning effort of 59.55. The top 4 finishers were all under the minute-threshold this evening.
The aforementioned Kos made it happen in the men’s 200m back, clinching the victory with a winning time of 1:57.64. That was enough to edge out Benedek Kovacs who got to the wall just .06 later in 1:57.70 while Oleksandr Zheltyakov was also under the 1:58 threshold in 1:57.84.
The FINA ‘A’ cut for this summer’s World Championships sits at 1:58.07, so all of the 3 top finishers all dipped under that barrier.
Additional Winners:
- Katalin Burian topped the women’s 200m back podium in 2:09.33, just .01 ahead of Dora Molnar and her runner-up-worthy result of 2:09.34. Both women dipped under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 2:11.08.
- Open water ace Kristof Rosovszky was tonight’s 800m free winner, collecting a time of 7:52.77 to mark the only swimmer to get under 8:01. His result also clinched a Worlds cut, dipping under the 7:53.11 minimum needed for Budapest.
- The women’s 800m free saw Ajna Kesely produce a time of 8:35.74, comfortably under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 8:35.74 needed for Budapest.
- Oliver Gal took the men’s 50m breast in 28.17 while Dalma Sebestyen was the women’s winner in 31.51 to close out the meet.
Dressel in trouble from Milak and Liendo
Milak will beat Dressel in Budapest.
Well not based on this preformance but he’ll get better for sure, question is by how much cos he’ll need to be 1.5 sec faster at least to do it.
Assuming Dressel is going to match or break his world record is a bold call after he’s had a significant post Olympic break.
Joseph Conger & Jack Schooling are the ones to watch out for in Budapest