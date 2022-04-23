Hungary’s Kristof Milak Rockets Up World Rankings With 51.03 100 Fly

2022 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (HUN)

The final day of the 2022 Hungarian National Championships saw Kristof Milak snag another gold, doubling up on his 200m fly victory from last night,

This time around Milak stopped the clock in a time of 51.03, beating the field by well over half a second. Bagging silver behind the Olympic champion was Hubert Kos, who touched in 51.88 while yesterday’s 50m fly victor, Szebasztian Szabo rounded out the top 3 in 52.06.

Milak’s result here checks in as a new season-best, beating out his 51.37 from Szeged just last month. In fact, Milak now moves up the world rankings to become the #3 performer on the planet so far this season.

Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu was another high-profile athlete to dive in on the final night, although the 32-year-old had to settle for silver in the women’s 100m fly.

Hosszu stopped the clock in 59.63 while Panna Ugrai clinched gold in a winning effort of 59.55. The top 4 finishers were all under the minute-threshold this evening.

The aforementioned Kos made it happen in the men’s 200m back, clinching the victory with a winning time of 1:57.64. That was enough to edge out Benedek Kovacs who got to the wall just .06 later in 1:57.70 while Oleksandr Zheltyakov was also under the 1:58 threshold in 1:57.84.

The FINA ‘A’ cut for this summer’s World Championships sits at 1:58.07, so all of the 3 top finishers all dipped under that barrier.

Additional Winners: