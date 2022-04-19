World Record Holders Milak & Hosszu Head To Debrecen For Hungarian Nationals

2022 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (HUN)

Wednesday, April 20th – Saturday, April 23rd

Debrecen Sports Swimming Pool

LCM (50m)

Start Lists

Results

Hungary, the host country of this year’s FINA World Aquatics Championships, will see its national swimming championships kick off tomorrow from Debrecen.

Spanning Wednesday, April 20th through Saturday, April 23rd, the competition is expected to see some of Hungary’s best talent dive into the pool, including Kristof Milak, Katinka Hosszu, Boglarka Kapas, Szebasztian Szabo, David Verraszto and Zsuzsanna Jakabos.

For Olympic champion and world record holder Milak, the 22-year-old is coming off of results logged at a local meet last month. There in Szeged, the multi-faceted talent posted marks of 1:56.44 in the 200m fly, 51.37 in the 100m fly, 49.80 in the 100m free and 1:49.32 in the 200m free.

The World Championships headed to Budapest in June will represent Milak’s first major international competition with his new coach Balázs Virth, under whom he’s been training since late last year.

As for multi-Olympic champion Hosszu, the 32-year-old powerhouse is entered in the 200m IM, 400m IM, 100m fly and 200m fly events over the 4-day affair of these nationals.

Hosszu last raced in April at the Stockholm Swim Cup where she had her first serious performance since the Olympic Games. That included a 4:39.19 in the 400 IM, 2:13.14 in the 200 IM, and 2:10.83 in the 200 fly.

Prior to that, she raced in Mexico at the Copa Heller meet in February. There she produced a 400m IM time of 4:56.99, far from where we’re used to seeing her, as the multi-Olympic medalist is typically in the 4:38-4:44 range in-season in the past.

Of note, the reigning world champion in the women’s 200m fly, Boglarka Kapas, has just a 3-event lineup scheduled, consisting of the 50m free, 50m fly and 100m fly.