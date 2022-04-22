Kristof Milak Puts Up 1:53.88 200 Fly, 22.19 50 Free At Hungarian Nationals

2022 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (HUN)

After day two of the 2022 Hungarian National Championships, we saw a new world rankings leader in the men’s 200m fly, courtesy of Kristof Milak‘s time of 1:53.88 here in Debrecen.

The reigning Olympic champion and world record holder in this event demonstrated his dominance early, putting up a speedy 1:56.21 in the prelims. Then tonight, opening in 53.93 and bringing it home in 59.95, Milak once again set himself apart from the field, with his 1:53.88 head-turner beating his peers by well over a second.

Runner-up status in the race went to 25-year-old Tamas Kenderesi, the man who snagged 200m fly bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

With his result here, Milak now overtakes Japan’s Olympic silver medalist Tomoru Honda in the season’s world rankings, owning the only sub-1:54 outing on the planet.

On the women’s side of the house, Iron lady Katinka Hosszu bounced back from her 200m IM defeat on night 1 with a victory in the 200m fly this evening. Punching a time of 2:09.38, Hosszu represented the only racer to get under the 2:10 threshold, although there were 4 women in hot pursuit to the wall.

Blanka Berecz (2:10.54), Zsuzsanna Jakabos (2:01.81), Dalma Sebestyen (2:10.82) and Dora Hathazi (2:10.91) were all separated by fewer than half a second to close out the top 5.

Hosszu entered this meet with a season-best effort of 2:10.83 posted in April at the Stockholm Open, so the 32-year-old multi-Olympic champion dropped over a second en route to victory this evening.

Speedster Szebasztian Szabo topped the men’s 50m free in 21.99, while Milak dove back in after his 200m fly to snag silver in 22.19.

Both men registered personal bests in the event, with Szabo getting under the 22-second barrier for the first time in his career. Entering this meet the former Serbian swimmer’s lifetime best rested at the 22.28 he produced in December of 2020.

As for Milak, his 22.19 actually ties his PB, with his previous effort of the same mark having been logged at this same meet last year.

Additional Winners:

The men’s 100m backstroke saw Benedek Kovacs get it done for gold in 54.18 while Dora Molnar was the women’s winner of the same event in 1:00.83.

Petra Senanszky topped the women's 50m free podium in 25.24 this evening.

topped the women’s 50m free podium in 25.24 this evening. The men’s 1500m free saw open water athlete Kristof Rasovszky punch a swift 14:59.17 to top the podium this evening. That narrowly sneaks Rasovszky into the world rankings, slotted at #8 this season.