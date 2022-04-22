UCLA’s Madeline Smith Transferring to Vanderbilt for 2022-23

Madeline Smith has announced her intention to transfer to Vanderbilt University after two years at UCLA. She will head to Nashville next fall with incoming freshmen Caroline Mercer, Ellie Taliaferro, Jenna Ravarino, Kendall Hall, Meredith DiPasquale, Ryen Bosuro, and Taylor Carey.

“I’m headed to Nashville !! I am so excited and grateful to be continuing my academic and athletic career at Vanderbilt University. Thank you @vandyswimming for this opportunity. Anchor Down!”

Smith graduated from Northern California’s Campolindo High School in 2020. She was runner-up in the 200 IM and 7th in the 100 fly at 2019 CIF-North Coast Section Championships as a junior, then she went on to place 7th in the 200 IM at the 2019 CIF State Championships. Her senior season was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

At UCLA, Smith was named to the UCLA Director’s Honor Roll in both her freshman and sophomore years. She swam in dual meets and at invitationals, and came within a few tenths of her lifetime bests numerous times.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:50.70

500 free – 4:59. 56

100 back – 55.88

200 breast – 2:17.18

100 fly – 54.67

200 fly – 2:03.42

200 IM – 2:01.50

400 IM – 4:23.70

Vanderbilt appointed Candice Storey Lee, a bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD graduate of the university and former Commodore varsity basketball player, as Athletic Director in May 2020. The swim program, which only fields women’s swimming and diving team, is seeking to rebuild under the new AD.