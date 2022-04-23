Army West Point Scores Commitment from 52/1:56 Breaststroker Kohen Rankin

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kohen Rankin from Hull, Iowa has announced his commitment to the United States Military Academy in West Point for the 2022-23 school year and beyond. He will overlap a year with his older brother William Rankin, currently a junior on the Black Knight’s men’s swimming and diving team.

Rankin competes on the Sioux City co-op team during high school season and with the Sioux Center Seahawks the rest of the year. He is a three-time Iowa High School state champion, having won the 100 breast as a junior (55.03) and the 50 free (20.26) and 100 breast (53.19) as a senior. In his sophomore season, he placed 4th in the breast (57.40) and 13th in the 200 IM (1:57.84).

Rankin is a versatile talent who has dropped gobs of time over the last two years. In March, he competed at Columbia Sectionals and notched PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100/200 breast. He won all three breaststroke events, was runner-up in the 50 free, and placed 4th and 3rd in the 100/200 free. A week later, he swam at Midwestern Swimming Short Course Championship where he won High Point Award with 137 points with wins in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM, and a second-place finish in the 100 fly. He left the meet with new PBs in the fly and IM.

His best 100 breast time would have won the Patriot League title by nine-tenths and his 200 time would have put him in the A final along with AWP freshman Evan Yoo (1st place), senior Evan Zhang (2nd place), and sophomore Bruce Bannister (4th place). Furthermore, he would have made the A finals of the 50 and 100 free along with freshman Owen Harlow, who won both events in conference-record time.

Best SCY times:

50 breast – 24.43

100 breast – 52.36

200 breast – 1:56.35

50 free – 20.08

100 free – 44.75

200 free – 1:39.92

200 IM – 1:50.56

100 fly – 50.83

Also committed to the Army West Point class of 2026 are Ben Vorthmann, Brice Barrieault, and William Kim.

