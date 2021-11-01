NAG Relay Record-holder William Kim Gives Verbal Pledge to Army West Point

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

William Kim (Maru Kim in SWIMS database) from Los Angeles, California, has verbally committed to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He will be in the class of 2026 where he will join Brice Barrieault.

“I am excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at West Point! Big thanks to my family, friends, and coaches and Rosebowl teammates for pushing and supporting me everyday. GO ARMY!! BEAT NAVY!!”

Kim swims for Loyola High School and Rose Bowl Aquatics and specializes in free and back. He was a member of Loyola’s record-breaking 400 free relay last season at the 2021 CIF Southern Section Division I Championships. Kim swam second, splitting 45.13. Individually, he placed 3rd in the 100 free (45.12) and was runner-up in the 100 back (48.42); he also contributed a (20.20) leg to the winning 200 free relay.

In club swimming, Kim was a member of the Rose Bowl quartets that broke NAG Records in the 15-16 SCY 200 free, 400 free and 800 free relays this spring. This summer he had strong LCM performances at Speedo Grand Challenge in the 50 free (24.03), 100 back (58.02), and 200 back (2:07.72). He was third in both backstroke events, 12th in the 100 free, and 17th in the 50 free. At Speedo Summer Championships-West, he added a PB in the 100 free (52.12).

Top SCY times:

100 back – 48.42

200 back – 1:48.88

50 free – 21.05

100 free – 45.12

200 free – 1:39.45

100 fly – 50.16

100 breast – 58.53

200 IM – 1:52.79

Kim will head to West Point with times that would have scored in the A final of the 100 back and the B finals of the 100/200 free and 200 back at 2020 Patriot League Championships.

