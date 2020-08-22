2022 Distance Ace Brice Barrieault Sends Verbal Commitment to Army West Point

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brice Barrieault, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Sandpipers of Nevada in Las Vegas, has announced his intention to swim and study at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York beginning in the fall of 2022.

Barrieault comes from a military family and has had his sights set on Army West Point since he was little:

“I am ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to Army West Point. I am very fortunate to have the support of my friends, family, and coaches. I look forward to all the opportunities that West Point will open for me. Go Army!”

Barrieault, 16, is one of the top distance swimmers of his class. He was invited to 2018 USA Swimming National Open Water Select Camp, based on his 4th-place finish (1:01:07.39) in the 2018 Junior 5K National Open Water Championships. He was also named to USA Swimming’s 2019 Western Zone Select Camp based on his LCM results in the summer of 2018.

Barrieault hasn’t swum short course since January/February when he notched PBs in a number of events at Southern California Swimming’s Desert Committee Championships and Georgia Swimming’s Eastern Classic. He was a top-8 finisher at the Desert meet in the 100 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM and picked up PBs in all but the 100 free. He won the 1000 free and 200 fly at Eastern Classic and was runner-up in the 400 IM. He went best times in the 1000 and 400 IM. This summer he has participated in a pair of SAND intrasquad meets which produced PBs in the 400m free (4:07.33/4:04.83 altitude-adjusted), 800m free (8:27.52/8:22.52 altitude), 200m fly (2:06.71/2:06.21 altitude), and 200 IM (2:14.80/2:14.30 altitude). While his 400 free was just a tick better than his previous PB, he knocked nearly 5 seconds off his previous 800 time, 5.2 seconds off his 200 fly, and 4.3 seconds off his 200 IM.

A Summer Juniors qualifier in the 1650 free and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 800m free and 200m fly, his best SCY times include:

1650 free – 15:24.38

1000 free – 9:12.22

500 free – 4:30.40

200 free – 1:41.72

200 fly – 1:51.48

100 fly – 51.54

400 IM – 4:01.33

The Black Knights were runners-up in the men’s contest at the 2020 Patriot League Championships for the 8th year in a row. Barrieault will be an immediate-impact player; his best times are already fast enough to score for Army West Point at the conference level. In 2020 he would have contributed points with a top-8 finish in the 1650 free and top-16 finishes in the 500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. In the 1650 free, Barrieault would have placed 4th, moving Army West Point’s top scorer, sophomore Jack Venker (15:40.38) to 7th. Freshman Ford Blaylock also scored in the top-16 of the mile. Blaylock and classmate Sean Dwyer, who were both A-finalists in the 500 free, will be seniors when Barrieault arrives.

