Top 10 Recruit David Curtiss Swims Best Times in Unofficial Time Trial

David Curtiss, one of the top 10 recruits in the high school class of 2021, swam a trio of fast swims, off the blocks, in a suit, on Tuesday of this week.

After a lift, Curtiss put on a racing suit at the West Windsor WaterWorks in New Jersey to swim a 50, 100, and 200 free in a short course meters (25 meter) pool.

His Results:

50 SCM Free – 21.89

100 SCM Free – 49.92

50 SCM breast – 29.03

All three swims were new best times for him in short course meters. While unofficial racing, both the 50 and 100 free are under the National Independent High School Records. Curtiss owns the 50 meter free national high school record, officially, thanks to a 22.38 that he swam at his County Championship in February, shortly before the shutdown.

The official Independent High School record in the 100 free was set by Jeremy Wong of the Peddie School in 2011.

Last season, Curtiss swam a 21.95 in the 50 free in long course at 17-years old. That made him the fastest 18-and-under 50 freestyler in the country, and tied as the 5th-best American of any age in that event.

Curtiss is verbally committed to attend NC State beginning in the fall of 2021.