Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Top 10 Recruit David Curtiss Swims Best Times in Unofficial Time Trial

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 1

August 22nd, 2020 News

David Curtiss, one of the top 10 recruits in the high school class of 2021, swam a trio of fast swims, off the blocks, in a suit, on Tuesday of this week.

After a lift, Curtiss put on a racing suit at the West Windsor WaterWorks in New Jersey to swim a 50, 100, and 200 free in a short course meters (25 meter) pool.

His Results:

  • 50 SCM Free – 21.89
  • 100 SCM Free – 49.92
  • 50 SCM breast – 29.03

All three swims were new best times for him in short course meters. While unofficial racing, both the 50 and 100 free are under the National Independent High School Records. Curtiss owns the 50 meter free national high school record, officially, thanks to a 22.38 that he swam at his County Championship in February, shortly before the shutdown.

The official Independent High School record in the 100 free was set by Jeremy Wong of the Peddie School in 2011.

Last season, Curtiss swam a 21.95 in the 50 free in long course at 17-years old. That made him the fastest 18-and-under 50 freestyler in the country, and tied as the 5th-best American of any age in that event.

Curtiss is verbally committed to attend NC State beginning in the fall of 2021.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimmer
1 hour ago

Tough

1
-1
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!