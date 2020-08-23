15-Year-Old Lucy Thomas Goes PR 1:01.0 100 Breast in Brown Deer

OZAUKEE IMX/IMR CHALLENGE

August 21-23, 2020

Brown Deer, WI

Short course yards (SCY)

Meet Mobile results: ‘Ozaukee Aquatics IMX/IMR Challenge’

After just two weeks ago becoming the #3 100 breaststroke performer in 13-14 history, Elmbrook Swim Club’s Lucy Thomas whittled down her lifetime best in the short course yards version of that event today in Brown Deer, Wis.

Thomas, who recently aged up into the 15-16 age group, won the 100 breast today in a 1:01.07, a two-tenths drop from her previous best. Though it’s her first month in the age group, she now sits at #54 in 15-16 history.

15-year-old Tori Brostowitz of Schroeder YMCA was second in 1:02.07, a six-tenths drop, while her teammate Sophia Remington (1:04.55) dropped half a second and Elmbrook Swim Club’s Campbell Stoll (1:04.94) annihilated her old best of 1:09.98.

Stoll, 15, went on to take the 200 IM in 2:01.60, a drop of just over one second. Brostowitz again finished second, going 2:03.18 for a three-second drop.

On the boys’ side, Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers’ Sam Bork, 16, won both the 100 breast (57.06) and 200 IM (1:52.82). He sliced two-tenths from his old best in the 100 breast and was about a second off of his best in the IM.

12-year-old John Paul Brostowitz of Schroeder took both events in the 12 & under category. He was 31.30 in the 50 breast and then 59.41 in the 100 IM, winning the latter by six seconds.

OTHER NOTABLE RESULTS