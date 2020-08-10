14-Year-Old Lucy Thomas Hits 1:09.35 LCM 100 Breast, #3 All-Time 13-14 Girls

Speedo Schroeder Summer Invite Time Trials

August 7th-9th, 2020

Brown Deer, WI

LCM (Long Course Meters)

Results (PDF)

TT Results (PDF)

Schroeder YMCA in Wisconsin held an invite yesterday evening, with 4 Wisconsin teams in attendance. The 4 teams that competed were Schroeder Y, Ozaukee Aquatics, Elmbrook Swim Club, and Southwest Aquatic Team. Schroeder Y had some fantastic swims, including their first Olympic Trials qualifier for 2021, as well as 8 individual and 3 relay team records.

Ziyad Saleem, a 17-year-old out of Schroeder, tore to a new personal best in the 200 backstroke. Ziyad swam a 2:02.01, knocking 3.64 seconds off his previous best of 2:05.65, which he swam last Summer. The swim came in the time trials, after Saleem missed the Trials cut of 2:02.99 just barely (2:03.37) earlier in the meet. Saleem picked up his first Olympic Trials cut with the swim. He also swam a personal best in the 100 back (56.87), coming in just off the Trials cut of 56.59. Saleem is committed to the University of Iowa for the Fall of 2021.

Lucy Thomas, a 14-year-old out of Elmbrook Swim Club, posted a stunning 1:09.35 100 breast during the time trials session. Thomas’ time was a lifetime best by .81 seconds, and comes in as #3 all-time for 13-14 girls in the US. Thomas was previously 11th in the rankings, and with the new swim, slid in right ahead of Grace Rainey (1:09.42). Thomas had tied her personal best of 1:10.16 earlier in the meet, and similarly to Saleem, came back to try again during the time trials session. Notably, Thomas also swam a 2:20.82 200 IM, taking a whopping 6.99 seconds off her previous best time.

14-year-old Maggie Wanezek of Elmbrook Swim Club swam a personal best in the 50 free, clocking a 26.22. The time came in under Wanezek’s previous best of 26.65, and established a new WI LSC record. Wanezek also swam an impressive 1:01.78 in the 100 back, coming in just off her personal best of 1:01.49.

Schroeder 12-year-old John Paul Brostowitz swam 7 best times and broke 6 Schroeder team records over the weekend. Brostowitz went 3-for-3 on backstroke events, starting with the 50 back, where he swam a 30.50, marking a massive drop of 2.36 seconds. He also swam a 1:04.94 in the 100 back, crushing his previous best of 1:10.62. At the time trial session, Brostowitz blasted a 2:20.77 200 back, dropping 16.27 seconds. Brostowitz also swam the 50 free, clocking a 27.67, breaking 30, yes, 30 seconds for the first time (previous best 31.30). He dropped 30 seconds in the 400 IM, swimming a 5:11.89 (previous best 5:42.15). His other best time and team record came in the 100 fly, where he swam a 1:04.95. He also swam a 2:29.40 in the 200 IM, which was a personal best, but not a team record.

Schroeder Y 14-year-old Jack Sullivan also broke a team record, swimming a 1:01.18. The time comes in well under Sullivan’s previous best of 1:05.68, which he swam in June of 2019. Another Schroeder 14-year-old, Sailor Whowell, broke a team record, swimming a 27.35 in the women’s 50 free. The time comes in just a bit under Whowell’s previous best of 27.66.

Here is a link to the safety protocols that were put into place to make this meet safe for everyone.

Because the meet was pretty small, races were run in 5 lanes, with a buffer lane, then 2 cooldown lanes. Athletes were able to place their bag on socially distanced pieces of tape. No loitering was allowed in the cooldown lanes. They were required to get in, swim, immediately hop out, put on a mask, then leave.