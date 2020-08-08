Wisconsin HS Division I Champion Sydney Stoll Verbals to Illinois

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elmbrook Swim Club’s Sydney Stoll has verbally committed to the University of Illinois for fall 2021. Stoll is a rising senior at Arrowhead High School.

She’s the younger sister of Taylor Stoll, who just wrapped her senior year with the University of Denver’s swim team, and Holly Stoll, a rising junior at the University of Wisconsin.

I’m so excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swim career at the University of Illinois! A big thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for all their support along the way! #FightingIllini

TOP TIMES

100 free – 51.92

200 free – 1:49.96

500 free – 4:54.85

100 back – 57.57

200 back – 2:04.48

200 IM – 2:06.00

At the 2019 Wisconsin Division I high school state championships, Stoll won the state title in the 500 free and finished third in the 200 free, registering lifetime bests in both events. She also set a personal best leading off Arrowhead’s third-place 400 free relay (51.92) and split a 24.05 on their third-place 200 free relay.

Stoll is a significant pickup for Illinois, and her lifetime bests put her right at the top of the Illinois mid-distance freestyle group. Rising junior Abby Cabush was the top 200 freestyler on the team last season (1:49.06) and the only sub-1:50 swimmer on the roster, while rising sophomore Hannah Aegerter (4:54.05) and Cabush (4:56.80) were the only swimmers under five minutes in the 500 free last year. Cabush and Aegerter are both Wisconsin natives, and Cabush is also an Arrowhead alumna.

Stoll joins breaststroker/IMer Jane Umhofer in Illinois’s class of 2025.

