Ben Vorthmann Sends Commitment to Army for 2022

Ben Vorthmann has made his decision for where he will be swimming after he graduates from high school next spring, electing to join Army’s swimming and diving roster while attending the school. Vorthmann is from Lawrence, Kansas where he swims for the Fort Leavenworth Lancers and attends Lawrence Free State High School.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim, study, and serve my country at the United States Military Academy. I am really looking forward to swimming for Coach Brandt and being a part of his plans for the team. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family for always supporting me. Go Army! Beat Navy!” Over the summer, Vorthmann competed at the Futures Championships in West Fargo, coming away with two-lifetime bests, two A-final appearances, and a new Junior Nationals cut. His best swim came in the 50 free where, during finals, he dipped below 24.0 for the first time to take third in 23.78. That time is also fast enough to qualify him for the Junior National Championships in the event. His other finals appearance came in the 100 free, where he took 6th. During prelims of the event he touched in 52.00, just .01 off of the Junior Nationals cut in the race.

Back in February Vorthmann was dominant at the Missouri Valley LSC Championships. He claimed a pair of event titles with wins in the 100 free (45.76) and 100 back (51.80), as well as adding a runner-up finish in the 50 free (21.06) and fifth-place 100 fly (51.94).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 20.81

100 free – 44.72

200 free – 1:41.36

100 back – 50.13

100 fly – 51.94

A sprint-free specialist, Vorthmann is a big pickup for the Black Knights. While there was no conference championship for the Patriot League in 2021, Army came in second at the meet in 2020, finishing behind only fellow military academy Navy. At that meet, Vorthmann would have made it into the A-final of the 100 free as well as the B-final of both the 50 free and 100 back. His lifetime bests also put him right on the verge of earning a spot on the team’s freestyle relays.

