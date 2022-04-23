Peaty’s Focus On Commonwealths & Europeans May Open Worlds Door For Kamminga

Reigning Olympic champion and world record-holder Adam Peaty topped the podium twice at the recent British Swimming Championships, clocking respective times of 26.91 and 58.58. The efforts rendered the 27-year-old the 6th fastest 50m performer and 3rd fastest 100m performer in the world this season.

Sitting above Peaty in his signature 100m distance is Dutchman Arno Kamminga, the only other man in history to have delved under the 58-second barrier in the event. This season, Kamminga has put up a world-leading 58.52 while Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi has also been super quick in 58.57.

Along with his British national teammates, Peaty has a packed schedule this summer, starting off with the Mare Nostrum circuit in May, then the World Championships in late June, followed by the Commonwealth Games in July and finally capped off by the European Championships on the books for August.

In his own YouTube channel’s video documenting one of his first training sessions back in the pool after the British Championships, Peaty says that he will be focusing his energy on the Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

“It’s a funny season because we have Worlds, but then obviously next year there’s also a Worlds.

“I’d rather maximize my Commonwealths and Europeans, then take a break, then focus on next year’s Worlds, then take a break then the Olympics.”

Peaty pointing to the summer’s later meets as his primary targets may open the door for the aforementioned Kamminga to potentially put a stop to Peaty’s 100m breaststroke reign.

The Briton has won the World Championships (LCM) title at the last 3 editions of the typically-biannual meet, while Kamminga has been on fire since finishing in 13th place at both the 2017 and 2019 World Championships.

The 26-year-old Dutchman has consistently wreaked havoc on the European Championships scene but he took his career to the next level by capturing silvers in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke races in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympic Games.

As mentioned, Kamminga has been the next fastest man of all time behind Peaty, owning a lifetime best of 57.80 from the Tokyo prelims. He had already been 57.90 in Eindhoven just a few months prior.

There are other contenders such as Martinenghi, China’s Yan Zibei, and America’s Michael Andrew, in hot pursuit of Peaty. However, Kamminga’s track record of consistently putting up 58-point results in a time when Peaty may not be fully rested may prove to be just the backdrop needed to see a new world champion rise.