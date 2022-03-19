Ithaca’s Jack Wadsworth Breaks DIII Record in 100 Back With a 46.45

2022 NCAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIPS

On Day Three of the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships, Jack Wadsworth of Ithaca broke the DIII record in the 100 back, swimming a time of 46.45 to take down Williams’ Benjamin Lin‘s old record of 46.62 from 2017. His win in the event is the first men’s national title for Ithaca since 1996 when Colin Herlihy won the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, and the second man to ever win a national title for the school.

Wadsworth, 2022 Lin, 2017 First 50 22.69 22.17 Second 50 23.76 24.45 Total 46.45 46.62

Wadsworth and Lin paced their race very differently, as Lin was 0.52 seconds faster on the first 50, but Wadsworth came home 0.69 seconds faster to make up for the deficit. This time marks a new best time for Wadsworth, as his previous best was a 47.09 that he swam in prelims earlier to put himself as the top seed. Before the meet, his top time was a 47.34 from the Liberty League Championships in February.

Tanner Fillon of Whitman and Nic Tekielli of Claremont, who finished second and third with times of 46.89 and 46.99 respectivley, also made the all-time top five in this event. Along with Lin and Kenyon’s David Fitch, Wadsworth, Fillon, and Tekielli are the only five men in Division III that have been under 47 seconds.

Top Division III Peformers In the Men’s 100 Backstroke:

Jack Wadsworth, Ithaca, 2022- 46.45 Benjamin Lin, Williams, 2017- 46.62 David Fitch, Kenyon, 2019- 46.68 Tanner Fillon, Whitman, 2022- 46.89 Nic Tekielli, CMS, 2022- 46.99 Jack Bauer, WPI, 2019- 47.03

Although Wadsworth is listed as a sophomore, this is his first time competing at NCAAs, as all Division III winter championships were cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This meet, he also placed second in the 400 IM with a time of 3:49.26.