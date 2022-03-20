Kenyon Women Win by 7, End Emory’s Ten-Year Dominance at DIII Nationals

2022 NCAA DIVISION III SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Emory women have won the national title for the last ten years that the NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming And Diving have been held. However, their streak was snapped by a mere seven points this year by Kenyon, who scored 446 points to win this year’s title compared to Emory’s 439. The race for the title was incredibly close throughout all four days of the meet. Although Kenyon held the lead at the end of every day of the meet, their lead was never greater than 15 points after each finals session (in fact, aside from Day 1, their margin-of-lead did not exceed by more than 7 points). The Dension women came into title contention as well, being as close as 2.5 points behind Kenyon following Day 2. However, they ended up falling to third with 411.5 points.

Although the race for the championship was close, there is no denying that Kenyon had an absolutely dominant performance. This was led by senior Crile Hart, who scored 60 points and won the 200 IM, 100 Fly, and 200 Back. In the 200 IM, she broke her own DIII record of 1:58.04 when she swam a 1:57.76 to go under the 1:58 barrier for the first time. She was also a part of Kenyon’s title-winning 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, and 400 medley. In the 200 free relay, she split 21.98 and was the only woman in the field under 22 seconds. In addition, she had the fastest butterfly split of the field on both medley relays.

Joining Hart on Kenyon’s list of individual national champions this year is senior Emmie Mirus, who won the 100 free. She also finished second in the 50 free, and was also on all three of her team’s title-winning relays.

Kenyon took down the DIII records in all three relays that they won. They went 1:39.59 in the 200 medley relay to beat out Denison’s 1:40.11 from 2019, broke Emory’s 2017 record of 1:30.52 to swim 1:30.39 in the 200 free relay, and crushed Emory’s 3:39.57 400 medley relay by 1.52 seconds to go 3:38.05.

However, considering that Kenyon only won the meet by seven points, every single point counted for the team, and things could have come out for them very differently if any one of their swimmers did not perform. The title marked the team’s 24th championship in program history, and their first since 2009.

KENYON’S FULL 2022 NCAA DIII WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER:

Swimmer Year Points Event Place Time Event Place Time Event Place Time Crile Hart SR 60 200 IM 1 1:57.76 100 Fly 1 53.21 200 Back 1 1:56.51 Olivia Smith JR 46 100 Fly 4 54.62 100 Back 3 54.97 200 Back 4 1:59.04 Emmie Mirus SR 37 50 Free 2 22.77 100 Fly 22 55.89 100 Free 1 49.90 Jennah Fadely FR 36 200 IM 12 2:03.86 100 Breast 3 1:00.75 200 Breast 3 2:14.57 Gabby Wei FR 34 400 IM 3 4:20.50 100 Breast 9 1:02.86 200 Breast 9 2:15.07 Alexandra White JR 27 50 Free 3 22.92 200 Free 36 1:53.63 100 Free 8 50.95 Anna Axas JR 15.5 200 IM 21 2:05.78 100 Fly 13 56.04 200 Fly 7 2:03.21 Sarah Hoffman SO 10 500 Free 14 4:57.37 200 Free 34 1:53.84 1650 Free 10 17:05.61 Kira Bowling JR 5 500 Free 19 5:00.03 1650 Free 12 17:07.39 Sophie Schmitz SO 5 400 IM 10 4:25.87 200 Fly 24 2:05.56 1650 Free 20 17:21.05 Sydney McCallie SO 4 500 Free 35 5:03.05 400 IM 13 4:26.51 1650 Free 22 17:22.95 Celia Ford FR 3.5 100 Fly 13 56.04 200 Fly 27 2:06.11 100 Free 60 52.86 Jordan Herrera FR 1 200 IM 36 2:06.95 400 IM 16 4:29.63 200 Back 24 2:03.84 Kate Alexy SR 50 Free 65 24.54 100 Back 28 57.46 100 Free 66 54.50 Sydney Geboy FR 50 Free 40 23.70 200 Free 39 1:53.82 100 Free 29 51.57

Relay Swimmers Place Time 200 Medley Relay Olivia Smith, Jennah Fadely, Crile Hart, Emmie Mirus 1 1:39.59 200 Free Relay Alexandra White, Sydney Geboy, Crlie Hart, Emmie Mrius 1 1:30.39 400 Medley Relay Olivia Smith, Jennah Fadely, Crile Hart, Emmie Mirus 1 3:38.05 800 Free Relay Sarah Hoffman, Sydney Geboy, Anna Axas, Sydney McCallie 12 7:31.37 400 Free Relay Alexandra White, Sydney Geboy, Crile Hart, Emmie Mirus 3 3:22.73

Final Team Scores:

1. Kenyon 446

2. Emory 439

3. Denison 411.5

4. Williams 289

5. Pomona-Pitzer 226

6. Chicago 219

7. Tufts 200

8. Mit 190

9. Johns Hopkins 185.5

10. St. Kate’s 171

11. Claremont MS 156.5

12. Amherst 118

13. Nyu 117

14. Bates 113.5

15. Wheaton MA 55

16. Conn College 54

17. Bowdoin 49

18. Ithaca 43

19. Hope College 40

20. Mary Washington 36

21. Wash U MO 33

22. Trinity University 31

23. Nazareth 27

24. Carnegie Mellon 25.5

25. Gustavus 21

26. Wittenberg 20

27. Tcnj 16

28. Uw-Stevens Point 15

29. Suny Cortland 14

30. Illinois Wesleyan 13

31. Case Western 12

32. Mount Holyoke 11

32. Caltech 11

34. Albion 10.5

35. Hamilton 9

36. Ursinus 8

36. Middlebury 8

38. Colby 7

39. Centre 6

40. Roger Williams 5

41. Colorado College 4

42. St. Olaf 2

42. Washington & Lee 2

44. Wellesley 1

44. Whitworth 1

44. Suny Geneseo 1