2022 NCAA Division III Championships: Final Score Analysis

2022 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships

The first NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships in three years lived up to the hype. The women’s meet came down to a seven-point spread between Kenyon and Emory and in the men’s meet, while Emory ran away with the title, Johns Hopkins beat out Denison by half a point for second place.

The swimming-only psych sheet (divers were not pre-seeded prior to the start of the meet and therefore were not included in the projected scores) had Kenyon ahead of Emory by 23 points. But the Eagles had divers adding points that had not been projected, as well as a huge Day 3, and it looked like they were well on their way to an 11th -straight title. The Kenyon women dug in on Day 4 and little by little, gained extra points in the 1650, 100 free, and 200 back. They regained the lead and held on through the end.

In the men’s meet, Emory’s tremendous depth was on display, as the 2019 runner-up team scored in every event except the 200 IM. In their rearview mirror were four teams in a tight contest for the runner-up spot. The psych sheet showed Kenyon with the edge, but two relay DQs cost the Lords dearly. Johns Hopkins was projected to finish in third place, but Denison outperformed the projections and led the Blue Jays by 1 point at the end of Day 2. Hopkins finally took over second place after a big 200 breast final. The Big Red needed to place second in the 400 free relay but finished third, so JHU became runners-up by 0.5. Williams had trouble maintaining their seeds, with especially difficult days on Wednesday and Friday, but they managed to keep Kenyon at bay, taking the coveted fourth spot by 7.5 points, thanks entirely to the last relay.

Over/Under Psych Sheet Projections (Swimming Only) – Women

Final Rank Day 1 Swim +/- Day 2 Swim +/- Day 3 Swim +/- Day 4 Swim +/- Diving Final Score +/-
Kenyon 100 -1 148 23 63 -20 135 21   446 23
Emory 91 0 117 -12 92 12 129 10 10 439 10
Denison 94 -3 145.5 20.5 61 2 90 -10 21 411.5 9.5
Williams 59 1 88 -16 74 -24 66 -18 2 289 -57
Pomona-Pitzer 52 -3 82 1 17 7 75 -4   226 1
Chicago 22 -2 50 41 41 2 29 -12 77 219 29
Tufts 37 16 77 -33 42 -15 44 -1   200 -33
MIT 52 -1 48 -5 28 2 49 1 13 190 -3
Johns Hopkins 32 -3 50.5 17.5 48 7 55 6   185.5 27.5
St. Kate’s 28 0 30 19 45 10 68 -2   171 27
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 41 22 51 2 23.5 11.5 37 5 4 156.5 40.5
Amherst 16 3 25 20 33 -9 12 0 32 118 14
NYU 10 -1 33 9 45 6 16 -10 13 117 4
Bates 15 -5 43 -10 32.5 3.5 23 -1   113.5 -12.5
Wheaton (MA) 18 -9 23 17 2 2 12 7   55 17
Connecticut     26 10 28 -10       54 0
Bowdoin 36 2 6 -30 7 -5       49 -33
Ithaca                 43 43 0
Hope 14 2 0 -12 12 3 14 -1   40 -8
Mary Washington 12 -3     12 -2 12 -3   36 -8
WashU 4 2 14 -25 15 -9 0 0   33 -32
Trinity (TX)         0 -8 6 4 25 31 -4
Nazareth 14 -1             13 27 -1
Carnegie Mellon         14.5 7.5 11 4   25.5 11.5
Gustavus Adolphus     8 -20     13 2   21 -18
Wittenberg                 20 20 0
TCNJ     0 -11 16 16       16 5
UW-Stevens Point 2 -3         13 2   15 -1
SUNY Cortland                 14 14 0
Illinois Wesleyan         13 9       13 9
Case Western                 12 12 0
Caltech     11 11           11 11
Mt. Holyoke                 11 11 0
Albion 5 -8 0 -4 5.5 3.5       10.5 -8.5
Hamilton             9 3   9 3
Middlebury 8 -2               8 -2
Ursinus 6 -1         2 -1   8 -2
Colby 7 -2               7 -2
Centre     6 6           6 6
Roger Williams             5 3   5 3
Colorado         4 4       4 4
St. Olaf     0 -4     2 0   2 -4
Washington & Lee     0 -2     2 -6   2 -8
SUNY Geneseo             1 1   1 1
Wellesley     1 -5           1 -5
Whitworth         1 -1       1 -1

Over/Under Psych Sheet Projections (Swimming Only) – Men

Final Rank Day 1 Swim +/- Day 2 Swim +/- Day 3 Swim +/- Day 4 Swim +/- Diving Final Score +/-
Emory 84 1 142 5 79 8 89.5 0.5 33 427.5 14.5
Johns Hopkins 71 5 99 5 78 -9 92 3   340 4
Denison 79 9 76 2 70 4 82.5 0.5 32 339.5 15.5
Williams 60 -21 87 -8 59 -41 56 -3 28 290 -73
Kenyon 38.5 2.5 56 -52 67 -2 66 0 55 282.5 -51.5
MIT 37.5 -8.5 101 -10 48 -4 89 5   275.5 -17.5
Chicago 52 4 89 35 44 -3 34 2 38 257 38
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 52 9 74 30 42 20 58.5 2.5 4 230.5 61.5
WashU 29 -6 44 7 39 -3 46 -8   158 -10
Rowan 20 0 50 16     39 -2   109 14
NYU 33 4 10 -5 18 0 45 -3   106 -4
Calvin 24 6 28 -13 4 -10 41 -6 1 98 -23
John Carroll 28 4 52 0 9 -16 5 2   94 -10
Carnegie Mellon 8 -3 36 20 13 6 19.5 0.5 15 91.5 23.5
Pomona-Pitzer 21 4 17 10 24 14 10 7   72 35
UW-Eau Claire 21 -1 14 -3 12 -2 17 0   64 -6
Franklin & Marshall 24 -3.5 21 -8 0 0 17 3   62 -8.5
Ithaca     17 0 22 5 18 -2   57 3
TCNJ 5 -2 15 11 14 6 22 -2   56 13
Cal Lutheran 11 0     33 14 9 3   53 17
Tufts 12 0 4 -31 14 0 13 0 6 49 -31
Whitman     12 1 17 3 20 3   49 7
Whitworth 8 1     14 10 15 4   37 15
Bates 17 1     7 3 11 0   35 4
SUNY Geneseo         5 -2     29 34 -2
Trinity (TX) 22 0 7 -17           29 -17
Rhodes                 24 24 0
Caltech         21 19       21 19
Westminster                 20 20 0
USCGA 12 1 6 6 0 -2 1 1   19 6
Swarthmore 3 -3     9 -4 3 0   15 -7
Springfield                 14 14 0
Stevens             11 0 0 11 0
Connecticut         9 6 0 -5   9 1
Birmingham-Southern     0 -6         6 6 -6
Hope     5 -11           5 -11
Catholic         3 0       3 0
Franklin                 3 3 0
Bowdoin 2 0 0 -4 0 -15       2 -19
Colby                 2 2 0
Carthage         1 -4       1 -4
Gustavus Adolphus 1 -2.5               1 -2.5
Roger Williams     1 -2           1 -2

 

0
