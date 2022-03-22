2022 NCAA Division III Championships: Final Score Analysis

2022 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships

The first NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships in three years lived up to the hype. The women’s meet came down to a seven-point spread between Kenyon and Emory and in the men’s meet, while Emory ran away with the title, Johns Hopkins beat out Denison by half a point for second place.

The swimming-only psych sheet (divers were not pre-seeded prior to the start of the meet and therefore were not included in the projected scores) had Kenyon ahead of Emory by 23 points. But the Eagles had divers adding points that had not been projected, as well as a huge Day 3, and it looked like they were well on their way to an 11th -straight title. The Kenyon women dug in on Day 4 and little by little, gained extra points in the 1650, 100 free, and 200 back. They regained the lead and held on through the end.

In the men’s meet, Emory’s tremendous depth was on display, as the 2019 runner-up team scored in every event except the 200 IM. In their rearview mirror were four teams in a tight contest for the runner-up spot. The psych sheet showed Kenyon with the edge, but two relay DQs cost the Lords dearly. Johns Hopkins was projected to finish in third place, but Denison outperformed the projections and led the Blue Jays by 1 point at the end of Day 2. Hopkins finally took over second place after a big 200 breast final. The Big Red needed to place second in the 400 free relay but finished third, so JHU became runners-up by 0.5. Williams had trouble maintaining their seeds, with especially difficult days on Wednesday and Friday, but they managed to keep Kenyon at bay, taking the coveted fourth spot by 7.5 points, thanks entirely to the last relay.

Over/Under Psych Sheet Projections (Swimming Only) – Women

Final Rank Day 1 Swim +/- Day 2 Swim +/- Day 3 Swim +/- Day 4 Swim +/- Diving Final Score +/- Kenyon 100 -1 148 23 63 -20 135 21 446 23 Emory 91 0 117 -12 92 12 129 10 10 439 10 Denison 94 -3 145.5 20.5 61 2 90 -10 21 411.5 9.5 Williams 59 1 88 -16 74 -24 66 -18 2 289 -57 Pomona-Pitzer 52 -3 82 1 17 7 75 -4 226 1 Chicago 22 -2 50 41 41 2 29 -12 77 219 29 Tufts 37 16 77 -33 42 -15 44 -1 200 -33 MIT 52 -1 48 -5 28 2 49 1 13 190 -3 Johns Hopkins 32 -3 50.5 17.5 48 7 55 6 185.5 27.5 St. Kate’s 28 0 30 19 45 10 68 -2 171 27 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 41 22 51 2 23.5 11.5 37 5 4 156.5 40.5 Amherst 16 3 25 20 33 -9 12 0 32 118 14 NYU 10 -1 33 9 45 6 16 -10 13 117 4 Bates 15 -5 43 -10 32.5 3.5 23 -1 113.5 -12.5 Wheaton (MA) 18 -9 23 17 2 2 12 7 55 17 Connecticut 26 10 28 -10 54 0 Bowdoin 36 2 6 -30 7 -5 49 -33 Ithaca 43 43 0 Hope 14 2 0 -12 12 3 14 -1 40 -8 Mary Washington 12 -3 12 -2 12 -3 36 -8 WashU 4 2 14 -25 15 -9 0 0 33 -32 Trinity (TX) 0 -8 6 4 25 31 -4 Nazareth 14 -1 13 27 -1 Carnegie Mellon 14.5 7.5 11 4 25.5 11.5 Gustavus Adolphus 8 -20 13 2 21 -18 Wittenberg 20 20 0 TCNJ 0 -11 16 16 16 5 UW-Stevens Point 2 -3 13 2 15 -1 SUNY Cortland 14 14 0 Illinois Wesleyan 13 9 13 9 Case Western 12 12 0 Caltech 11 11 11 11 Mt. Holyoke 11 11 0 Albion 5 -8 0 -4 5.5 3.5 10.5 -8.5 Hamilton 9 3 9 3 Middlebury 8 -2 8 -2 Ursinus 6 -1 2 -1 8 -2 Colby 7 -2 7 -2 Centre 6 6 6 6 Roger Williams 5 3 5 3 Colorado 4 4 4 4 St. Olaf 0 -4 2 0 2 -4 Washington & Lee 0 -2 2 -6 2 -8 SUNY Geneseo 1 1 1 1 Wellesley 1 -5 1 -5 Whitworth 1 -1 1 -1

Over/Under Psych Sheet Projections (Swimming Only) – Men