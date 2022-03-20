Jordyn Wentzel Breaks DIII Record In 200 Breast With A Time Of 2:10.06

2022 NCAA DIVISION III SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the women’s 200 breaststroke, St. Kate’s Jordyn Wentzel took down her old DIII record in a time of 2:10.06, surpassing her old mark of 2:10.66 from the MIACC conference championships in February. This is the third time she has broken the record, as she broke it at 2020 MIACs as well. Wentzel is now the fastest woman in this event by two seconds in Division III, and is the only woman to be under 2:12 and 2:11,.

Top Performances In DIII History, Women’s 200 Breast

Compared to her swim at conferences, Wentzel was faster on the first and third 50 when she swam her old record, but the second and fourth 50 this time around helped her break the new record. She was 0.45 faster on the second 50, and a whole 0.6 seconds faster on her last 50. Overall, she split 1:02.16/1:07.90 today compared to 1:02.16/1:08.5 at conferences, which emphasizes how she utilized her back half considering that her front half splits were exactly the same.

In addition, all of her splits besides the first 50 are at least 0.2 seconds faster than Sam Senczyszyn‘s old record swim.

Jordyn Wentzel, 2022 NCAAs (New Record) Jordyn Wentzel, 2022 MIACCs (Old Record) Sam Senczyszyn, 2016 WIACs (Record Before Wentzel) 50 29.78 29.33 29.67 100 32.38 32.83 33.78 150 33.60 33.30 34.18 200 34.30 35.20 34.57 Total 2:10.06 2:10.66 2:12.20

Wentzel dominated her 200 breast race today, as Williams’ Amanda Wager came in second over three seconds behind with a 2:13.20 and Kenyon’s Jennah Fadely was third with a 2;14.57. Wentzel also finished second in the 100 breast and 200 IM with times of 1:00.72 and 1:57.82 respectivley. In 2019, Wentzel finished second in the 200 breast at NCAAs with a time of 2:12.59.