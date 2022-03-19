Gretchen Walsh Swims 46.05 100 Freestyle; #4 Performer All-Time

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh captured her first individual NCAA title tonight winning the 100 freestyle in a time of 46.05. That time places her as the #4 performer of all-time.
Walsh was the top seed coming into the meet with a time of 46.86. She swam a time of 46.78 to be the top seed heading into the final and then swam a time of 46.05. Tonight’s time also set the pool record held by Olivia Smoliga as she swam a 46.70 back in 2016.
All-Time Top 5 100 Freestyle Performers
- Simone Manuel, 45.56, 2017
- Erika Brown, 45.83, 2020
- Maggie MacNeil, 46.02, 2021
- Gretchen Walsh, 46.05, 2022
- Mallory Comerford (2018), Anna Hopkin (2020), 46.20
Overall, Walsh moved up from being tied as the 17th fastest performer of all-time to fourth. This morning’s prelims swim moved her from 17th to 15th.
Tonight’s swim also places Walsh with the #6 performance of all-time.
All-Time Top 6 100 Freestyle Performances
- Simone Manuel, 45.56, 2017
- Simone Manuel, 45.65, 2018
- Erika Brown, 45.83, 2020
- Maggie MacNeil, 46.02, 2021/ Simone Manuel, 46.02, 2017
- Tie
- Gretchen Walsh, 46.05, 2022
Walsh has the potential to lead off the Virginia 400 freestyle relay later tonight.