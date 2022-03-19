Gretchen Walsh Swims 46.05 100 Freestyle; #4 Performer All-Time

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh captured her first individual NCAA title tonight winning the 100 freestyle in a time of 46.05. That time places her as the #4 performer of all-time.

Walsh was the top seed coming into the meet with a time of 46.86. She swam a time of 46.78 to be the top seed heading into the final and then swam a time of 46.05. Tonight’s time also set the pool record held by Olivia Smoliga as she swam a 46.70 back in 2016.

All-Time Top 5 100 Freestyle Performers

Simone Manuel, 45.56, 2017 Erika Brown, 45.83, 2020 Maggie MacNeil, 46.02, 2021 Gretchen Walsh, 46.05, 2022 Mallory Comerford (2018), Anna Hopkin (2020), 46.20

Overall, Walsh moved up from being tied as the 17th fastest performer of all-time to fourth. This morning’s prelims swim moved her from 17th to 15th.

Tonight’s swim also places Walsh with the #6 performance of all-time.

All-Time Top 6 100 Freestyle Performances

Simone Manuel, 45.56, 2017 Simone Manuel, 45.65, 2018 Erika Brown, 45.83, 2020 Maggie MacNeil, 46.02, 2021/ Simone Manuel, 46.02, 2017 Tie Gretchen Walsh, 46.05, 2022

Walsh has the potential to lead off the Virginia 400 freestyle relay later tonight.