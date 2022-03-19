Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Walsh Becomes #6 Performer All-Time With 1:50.79 200 Fly

by Anya Pelshaw 0

March 19th, 2022 ACC, College

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia sophomore Alex Walsh became the #6 performer and swam the #9 performance of all-time tonight in the 200 butterfly as she won the 2022 NCAA title in a 1:50.79.

All-Time Top 200 Fly Performers

  1. Ella Eastin, 1:49.51 2018
  2. Regan Smith, 1:49.78 2021
  3. Elaine Breeden, 1:49.92 2009
  4. Louise Hansson, 1:50.28 2019
  5. Kalsi Dahlia (Worrell), 1:50.61 2016
  6. Alex Walsh, 1:50.79 2022

Walsh came into the meet as the fifth seed with a time of 1:51.83. This morning, she swam a time of 1:51.90 to be the fourth seed heading into tonight. Tonight, she ended up dropping over a second to win in a 1:50.79.

All-Time Top 200 Fly Performances

  1. Ella Eastin, 1:49.51 2018
  2. Regan Smith, 1:49.78 2021
  3. Elaine Breeden, 1:49.92 2009
  4. Ella Eastin, 1:50.01 2018
  5. Louise Hansson, 1:50.28 2019
  6. Ella Eastin, 1:50.46 2019
  7. Kalsi Dahlia (Worrell), 1:50.61 2016
  8. Louise Hansson, 1:50.68 2019
  9. Alex Walsh, 1:50.79 2022

Tonight’s victory earned Walsh her third individual NCAA title of the meet, meaning that she has gone three for three in individual victories.

