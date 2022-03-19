Alex Walsh Becomes #6 Performer All-Time With 1:50.79 200 Fly

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia sophomore Alex Walsh became the #6 performer and swam the #9 performance of all-time tonight in the 200 butterfly as she won the 2022 NCAA title in a 1:50.79.

All-Time Top 200 Fly Performers

Ella Eastin, 1:49.51 2018 Regan Smith, 1:49.78 2021 Elaine Breeden, 1:49.92 2009 Louise Hansson, 1:50.28 2019 Kalsi Dahlia (Worrell), 1:50.61 2016 Alex Walsh, 1:50.79 2022

Walsh came into the meet as the fifth seed with a time of 1:51.83. This morning, she swam a time of 1:51.90 to be the fourth seed heading into tonight. Tonight, she ended up dropping over a second to win in a 1:50.79.

All-Time Top 200 Fly Performances

Ella Eastin, 1:49.51 2018 Regan Smith, 1:49.78 2021 Elaine Breeden, 1:49.92 2009 Ella Eastin, 1:50.01 2018 Louise Hansson, 1:50.28 2019 Ella Eastin, 1:50.46 2019 Kalsi Dahlia (Worrell), 1:50.61 2016 Louise Hansson, 1:50.68 2019 Alex Walsh, 1:50.79 2022

Tonight’s victory earned Walsh her third individual NCAA title of the meet, meaning that she has gone three for three in individual victories.