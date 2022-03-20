Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Douglass Owns American Records in 3 Different Strokes; Breaks 200 Breast Record

Comments: 4
by Sarah Berman 4

March 19th, 2022 AAC, College, News, Records

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

  • NCAA: 2:02.60, 2018, Lilly King, Indiana
  • Meet: 2:02.60, 2018, Lilly King, Indiana
  • American: 2:02.60, 2018, Lilly King, Indiana
  • US Open: 2:02.60, 2018, Lilly King, Indiana
  • 2021 Champion: 2:03.86, Sophie Hansson, NC State 

Kate Douglass of Virginia went three-for-three in individual American Records at the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. She is now the fastest American woman in three different strokes and three different distances.

On Saturday, Douglass broke the 200 Breaststroke American/U.S. Open/NCAA/Meet Record (2:02.19), passing Lilly King’s mark from the 2018 NCAA Championships (2:02.60) to become the fastest woman in American history. When King set the record, she was out .59 faster than Douglass, but Douglass had a faster back-half by exactly one-second. 

Douglass was previously the 3rd fastest performer behind King and her Cavalier teammate Alex Walsh. Douglass’s mark was from a time trial swim at the Cavalier Invite in February 2022. When she posted this time, it was a new ACC record, and made her the 2nd fastest performer in history. Walsh then broke Douglass’s ACC Record at the ACC Championships (2:03.02) and passed Douglass to become the 2nd fastest performer in history. Douglass now reclaims the ACC and Virginia records in this event.

Kate Douglass–Cavalier Invite, February 2022 Kate Douglass–American Record, March 2022 Lilly King–Previous American Record, March 2018
28.44  27.84 26.96
31.29 (59.73) 31.14 (58.98) 31.43 (58.39)
31.48  31.56 32.17
31.93 (1:03.41) 31.65 (1:03.21) 32.04 (1:04.21)
2:03.14 2:02.19 2:02.60

During Friday’s finals session, Douglass broke the American Record in the 100 butterfly (49.04). The previous record was owned by Claire Curzan (49.24), which was set earlier this year.

On Thursday, Douglass broke the American/U.S. Open/NCAA/Meet Record in the 50 Freestyle during prelims (20.87), which she re-broke in finals (20.84). The previous mark was 20.90 by Abbey Weitzel at the 2019 Minnesota Invite.

All Time Top Performers–200 Breaststroke

  1. Kate Douglass, 2:02.19, Virginia
  2. Lilly King, 2:02.60, 2018, Indiana
  3. Alex Walsh, 2:03.02, 2022, Virginia 
  4. Bethany Galat, 2:03.26, 2018, Texas A&M
  5. Kierra Smith, 2:03.55, 2017, Minnesota

4
frug
6 minutes ago

Gotta go for that 400 IM record next. 4 disciplines, 4 distances, 4 records!

Last edited 5 minutes ago by frug
CavaDore
11 minutes ago

Feeing very lucky to have witnessed what she’s accomplished at this meet. Way to go Kate!

BearlyBreathing
24 minutes ago

Really needs to work on that backstroke…

Swimmingrules!!!
Reply to  BearlyBreathing
18 minutes ago

LMAO

