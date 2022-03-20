Douglass Owns American Records in 3 Different Strokes; Breaks 200 Breast Record

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

Kate Douglass of Virginia went three-for-three in individual American Records at the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. She is now the fastest American woman in three different strokes and three different distances.

On Saturday, Douglass broke the 200 Breaststroke American/U.S. Open/NCAA/Meet Record (2:02.19), passing Lilly King’s mark from the 2018 NCAA Championships (2:02.60) to become the fastest woman in American history. When King set the record, she was out .59 faster than Douglass, but Douglass had a faster back-half by exactly one-second.

Douglass was previously the 3rd fastest performer behind King and her Cavalier teammate Alex Walsh. Douglass’s mark was from a time trial swim at the Cavalier Invite in February 2022. When she posted this time, it was a new ACC record, and made her the 2nd fastest performer in history. Walsh then broke Douglass’s ACC Record at the ACC Championships (2:03.02) and passed Douglass to become the 2nd fastest performer in history. Douglass now reclaims the ACC and Virginia records in this event.

Kate Douglass–Cavalier Invite, February 2022 Kate Douglass–American Record, March 2022 Lilly King–Previous American Record, March 2018 28.44 27.84 26.96 31.29 (59.73) 31.14 (58.98) 31.43 (58.39) 31.48 31.56 32.17 31.93 (1:03.41) 31.65 (1:03.21) 32.04 (1:04.21) 2:03.14 2:02.19 2:02.60

During Friday’s finals session, Douglass broke the American Record in the 100 butterfly (49.04). The previous record was owned by Claire Curzan (49.24), which was set earlier this year.

On Thursday, Douglass broke the American/U.S. Open/NCAA/Meet Record in the 50 Freestyle during prelims (20.87), which she re-broke in finals (20.84). The previous mark was 20.90 by Abbey Weitzel at the 2019 Minnesota Invite.

All Time Top Performers–200 Breaststroke