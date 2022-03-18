Kate Douglass Downs Claire Curzan’s 100 Butterfly American Record In 49.04

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kate Douglass broke her third individual American record of the meet by hitting a 49.04 in the women’s 100 butterfly, claiming a gold medal in the event. She took out Claire Curzan‘s former American record of 49.24, which she set earlier this year at the TAC Titans Invite.

Prior to this year, Erika Brown held the record at a 49.38 from back in 2020 at the SEC Championships. While Douglass is now the fastest American in history, she was a bit shy of Maggie MacNeil‘s NCAA record in the event of 48.89 from last year.

Comparative Splits

Douglass – 2022 Curzan – 2022 MacNeil – 2021 Brown – 2020 50 22.86 23.01 22.67 22.83 100 49.04 (26.18) 49.24 (26.23) 48.89 (26.22) 49.38 (26.55)

MacNeil was present in the final as well but didn’t repeat as champion this year, hitting a 49.18 to place third. Both Douglass and Stanford freshman Torri Huske got in ahead of her as Huske claimed silver in a 49.17 (also under the former American record).

This is the second event in which Douglass has taken out an American record so far. On day 2 of the meet, she set a new NCAA and American record in the 50 freestyle during prelims with a 20.87 and then lowered them to a 20.84 in the final.

Douglass has yet to race the200 breaststroke, which will take place on the 4th and final day. She’s seeded first in the event with a 2:03.14.